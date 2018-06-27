‘Heavy Rain’ and ‘Absolver’ are free with July’s PlayStation Plus

Share

Developer Quantic Dream and Sony recently released the narrative adventure game Detroit: Become Human exclusively for PlayStation 4, and if you’ve been looking to dive into some of Quantic Dream’s other projects, now is your chance. Heavy Rain is among the free games offered through PlayStation Plus in July.

Available starting Tuesday, July 3, and running until the end of July, Heavy Rain will be available as a PlayStation 4 free game. Originally released as a PlayStation 3 exclusive in 2010, the murder- mystery features multiple playable characters and a story that can see the death of nearly anyone at a moment’s notice. It’s become particularly popular as a meme over the years, as well, with its famous “press X to ‘Jason'” scene perhaps being a little funnier than Quantic Dream had intended.

Also free in July is Absolver, a competitive melee game that we found to be both approachable and deep enough for dedicated players to spend hours with it. With the influx of new players sure to come in July, you shouldn’t have a problem finding a match. It also contains some player-versus-environment content and a basic story, serving as just enough of an excuse for you to go into battle and kick ass.

PlayStation 3 owners still get free games through PlayStation Plus until next year, and in July they will receive Rayman 3 HD, a remastered version of the classic Ubisoft platformer that typically sells for $10. Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess will be free, as well. It’s a bizarre “strategy” game that has you crushing enemies in elaborate traps, and though it won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, there is an undeniable charm to it.

PlayStation Vita owners also continue to get free PlayStation Plus games until 2019, and they have a good selection in July. Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma will be free, and it’s the most recent entry in the dark puzzle-adventure series. Both previous games are also available on Vita. If you’re looking for something a bit more action-packed, Space Overlords delivers arcade-style combat as you travel to various planets and attempt to save the universe from the evil Kesedihan.

What do you think of July’s free games? How do they compare to last month’s freebies? Let us know in the comments!