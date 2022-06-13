 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

PlayStation Plus’ PS1 games run at 60Hz in North America

Jesse Lennox
By

Despite North American players’ fears that PlayStation Plus Premium’s PS1 games would be the PAL versions that run at 50Hz, Video Games Chronicle confirmed that North American PS1 classics will be based on the NTSC versions that run at 60Hz.

PS1 classics were rolled out region by region, with Asian territories getting first access to the library of PS1 games in May. However, it was discovered that the PS1 games available in those regions were based on the PAL versions rather than NTSC. PAL PS1 games, which were made for the European market, run slower and look worse because they were limited to 50Hz at the time of release. North American PS1 games simply look and run better at 60Hz.

PS1 classics are one of the main selling points of the new PlayStation Plus Premium tier that launches today in North America and features a library of classic titles that are emulated on the PS4 and PS5. The launch selection consists of 13 classic titles, though that list will be updated regularly in the middle of each month. The service has yet to launch in Europe, which will get it on June 22.

This PAL issue also existed for the PlayStation Classic console that packed in 20 PS1 games on a miniaturized version of the original console, leading many to believe Sony would repeat this mistake when bringing these games to the new service. The fact that this isn’t the case with PlayStation Plus Premium in North America is certainly good news for those wanting a convenient way to play PS1 games on their modern systems. However, it still doesn’t address the overall small quantity of titles available. We hope that Sony will be able to bolster this list of classic titles quickly in the coming months, or this most expensive tier may not seem worth the cost.

Editors' Recommendations

Protect your home with a Ring Video Doorbell for just $85 today

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 installed near a door.

The best antivirus software for 2022

vipre antivirus protection two years for price of one lifestyle

Multiple Nvidia GPUs have been delayed in a blow to gamers

Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics card inside a PC.

Hurry and upgrade to a Dell XPS 15 while it’s $500 off

Dell XPS 15 OLED laptop sitting on a small table.

Father’s Day Deals 2022: Save on TVs, grills, power tools, and more

Notifications on the Apple Watch Series 7.

Dark Winds review: A pulpy detective thriller with a stellar cast

Joe Leaphorn stands in the desert in Dark Winds.

Walmart is having a massive clearance sale on tech today

Countertop bird's eye view of the Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11.

How to add your COVID-19 vaccine card to Apple Wallet

Covid-19 vaccine card and iPhone wallet card.

Common Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra problems and how to solve them

samsung galaxy s21 ultra review browser

Soulstice gives PlatinumGames some intense competition

Briar slams down on the ground with her sword in Soulstice.

Sonic Frontiers is one of the weirdest games I’ve ever played

Sonic grinds on a rail in Sonic Frontiers.

Best Instant Pot deals for June 2022

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1

We can’t believe how cheap this 55-inch QLED TV is today

Insignia F50 TV with streaming apps on it display in living room.