‘Infamous: Second Son’ leads September’s free PlayStation Plus games

You are likely going to be spending the majority of your time in September leveling up your Guardian in Destiny 2, but if you are itching to take a break and play something else, you will have a few good options in September’s free PlayStation Plus games. A certain PlayStation-exclusive superhero series leads the pack, as well as a PlayStation VR title.

Beginning next Tuesday, PlayStation 4 owners will be able to grab Infamous: Second Son. The superhero sequel originally released in 2014 and protagonist Delsin Rowe’s multiple power sets give you several different ways to explore Seattle. The stand-alone expansion Infamous: First Light was previously available as a PlayStation Plus freebie back in 2015.

PlayStation 4 players will also be able to pick up the aerial combat game Strike Vector Ex, which was redesigned with the PlayStation 4’s control scheme in mind. The PlayStation 4 version released last August and critics praised its old-school shooter roots and multiplayer gameplay.

But wait, there is more! PlayStation VR owners will also get a freebie in September in the form of Rigs: Mechanized Combat League. The multiplayer competitive sport-shooter was released as a launch title with the headset last year, and it makes tremendous use of the technology. A fun single-player option will also help you get up to speed with the game’s controls as well as its many robotic Rigs. With the game releasing for free, it should also see an influx of new players who can compete against each other.

PlayStation 3 players will receive the monster truck game Monster Jam Battlegrounds, which launched with very little fanfare — and even less of it positive — in 2015. Also available for free is the pool game Hustle Kings. Though it is available on PS4 and PSVR as well, these versions won’t be free.

Lastly, the PlayStation Vita has not been forgotten. Hue, a unique color-shifting puzzle-platformer, will be available for free on the handheld as well as the PlayStation 4, while retro top-down arcade shooter Sky Force Anniversary will be free on all three systems.

