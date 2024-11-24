The PlayStation Portal is finally worth buying

Whether you’re looking at the base PlayStation 5 or the Pro model, investing in a current-gen machine hasn’t gotten any cheaper since launch. While sales for Sony’s newest console are by no means bad, there are still a large number of players out there who are either sticking with their PS4s or simply holding off on buying hardware entirely. Sadly, $450 is the lowest admission price (excluding the rare discount or buying secondhand), and it is not an insignificant amount of money for most people.

The PlayStation Portal was originally launched as an accessory to the PS5, much to the chagrin of those who were hoping for the next iteration of the PlayStation Vita. It isn’t quite the dedicated PlayStation handheld we wanted, but it might be the closest thing we get. Thanks to a fresh update, this $200 device has transformed into a no-brainer entry point to the PlayStation ecosystem that doesn’t break the bank, and I can easily recommend to almost anyone.

Step through the portal

At launch, the PlayStation Portal was fairly limited in functionality. It would allow you to play your PS5 games remotely so long as both were connected to the internet. That kept it from truly competing with devices like the Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch, which could function completely independently. That has all changed with the latest firmware update. Now, the Portal can stream a selection of PS5 games directly from the cloud via the internet — no PS5 required. While the update to the Portal doesn’t fully take it off the leash — you’re still tethered to a Wi-Fi connection — it does create the perfect on-ramp for new players.

For just $200 and the cost of a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription, anyone can get a bite-sized version of the PS5 experience. You obviously have that lower entry price, but also don’t need to worry about investing in a library of games. So long as you’re comfortable with streaming (and have the internet speeds to facilitate it), then you’re free to test out anything on the service with no commitment. Plus, for many people, the convenience of having a portable PlayStation could be more enticing than owning the home console.

The big difference here compared to something like the Xbox Series S, which is Microsoft’s low-barrier entry point, is that the Portal encourages players to further engross themselves in PlayStation. While I’m sure there are some people that do, I imagine it is a much harder sell to get someone who has a Series S to upgrade to an X. It’s a similar story with the PS5 and PS5 Pro. Sure, some people will want that extra bit of power, but there’s a lot less to gain in relation to the effort it takes to upgrade. And then you have an almost useless older model hanging around to either sell or find some other use for. You’re almost punished for purchasing the lower-end model if you upgrade later since it essentially invalidates your initial purchase. Depending on your luck with selling it or trading it in, it can even end up costing you more. The opposite is true for the Portal.

If you purchase a Portal and enjoy the limited selection of streaming games through Premium enough to invest in a console, you’re rewarded by buying a PS5 in almost every way. Your Premium subscription suddenly explodes with additional PS1, PSP, PS2, PS3, and PS4 games, you can play games natively on your big screen, and, best of all, your Portal doesn’t become obsolete. It can still be your portable machine, but now also works as a remote play device for any game you purchase instead of just what’s available via cloud streaming. Adding a PS5 (or Pro) after the fact adds value to both products.

We don’t know PlayStation’s future plans with the Portal, but I could easily see it staying relevant through the transition to the PS6. Because it isn’t reliant on internal hardware, Sony could update its cloud servers with PS6 hardware when the time comes to give people who may not be immediately sold on, or able to afford, a PS6 right away a taste of what’s to come on that system.

When asked if it was worth it to buy a Portal before, I’d always have to give some caveats. Now, I can easily recommend the PlayStation Portal to anyone curious about what’s going on with PlayStation.