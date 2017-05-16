German tech blog gets imaginative, creates a concept ‘PlayStation Switch’

Why it matters to you Nintendo has brought handheld gaming back from a dying market and it's possible competitors would follow suit.

It is no question the Nintendo Switch has proven to be a great success. Just one look at its lack of availability in stores confirms it. Even with the decline of the handheld market, the Switch’s hybrid design has pushed through.

The success of the Nintendo Switch has led to questions whether or not competitors will follow suit. Curved, a German tech blog, has gone as far to conceptualize a design for a “PlayStation Switch.”

Their final design is called the “Sony Playman,” inspired by the portable Walkman and Discman of the 1970s and ’80s. Just like the Switch, it features a hybrid console and handheld design that allows gamers to enjoy a full console experience at home or on the go.

Currently, this experience is somewhat possibly using Remote Play between the PlayStation 4 and the PS Vita, but the feature never set the world on fire. For starters, the connection requires a lightning fast internet connection on both ends. Even worse, the absent buttons are allocated to the touchscreen, making many games more awkward to play.

A Sony Playman or “PlayStation Switch” would take the near perfect design of the Nintendo Switch and add a few improvements. Instead of the dock simply attaching to the television through HDMI, it features a fully adjustable joint that allows players to comfortably prop up the display and take advantage of the added power simultaneously.

When players want to go full handheld mode, special Dualshock controllers could be magnetically attached to the sides of the display. If the display is docked, a middle piece with the traditional touchpad can be attached, or the controllers can remain independent.

For more details on this Playstation Switch concept, check out the design breakdown on Curved.