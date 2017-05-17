Toys R Us will have Nintendo Switch in stock this Friday

Nintendo’s newest console, the Switch, launched March 3. After a holiday season where Nintendo consoles — namely the NES Classic Edition and 3DS — were nearly impossible to find, the Switch followed suit, with only a small selection of walk-in consoles available at retailers for those who hadn’t pre-ordered the system.

If you are looking to get a Switch as soon as possible, we currently advise you to sign up for the GameStop, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart email lists, and periodically circle back to Target and Toys R Us. Additionally, a page on Nintendo’s official website lists the major retailers offering the Switch. It’s a good idea to check back to see if more retailers are added.

Even though the Switch is currently almost impossible to find, a recent interview with Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime in Wired may ease concerns. He claimed that Nintendo plans to ship 2 million units in the weeks surrounding launch, and that he believes the shipped units will meet demands. “Our focus is making sure that the consumer who wants to buy a Nintendo Switch can buy a Nintendo Switch,” he said. Nintendo is also reportedly doubling Switch production to help meet demand, following strong early sales.

Mario and Luigi have been busy shipping out more #NintendoSwitch consoles! Check with your local retailers this week for more information. pic.twitter.com/okvFiylARt — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 24, 2017

Here are the best places to look for a Switch, so you can start playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as soon as possible. If none of these options work for you, keep checking back, as we’ll be updating this post as more stores announce Switch availability.

Toys R Us

Toys R Us told Digital Trends that a new supply of Switch consoles will be in stock in stores across the United States on Friday, May 19. Quantities will still be “limited” and the retailer advises customers to get to their local store well before the doors open at 10 a.m. as with its usual Switch resupplies.

Amazon

Amazon currently has the gray console in stock (April 27), but it’s reserved exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

If you aren’t a Prime member, you can be added to a product availability mailing list by signing into your Amazon account and clicking “Add to List” to stay informed on future Switch stock.

Cases, Joy-Cons, and screen protectors are all available through Amazon, though the Pro controller can only be purchased from a third-party seller.

Switch Gray

GameStop

GameStop has a limited supply of Nintendo Switch consoles in stores right now (April 26), according to a report from GameSpot. As always, these units will most likely be gone quickly so it’s wise to check with your local store regarding availability. Purchases must be made in-person.

Sign-up for Switch updates

Best Buy

Best Buy revealed on Twitter that a limited number of Nintendo Switch systems will be available online beginning on March 29 at 1 p.m. EST.

3/29.

Noon CT.

Limited quantities of the #NintendoSwitch and NES Classic will be available online.@NintendoAmerica https://t.co/Yux4ba9VQ6 — Best Buy (@BestBuy) March 28, 2017

Carrying cases, AC adapters, extra Joy-Con controllers, and charging docks are all still available on Best Buy’s website.

Switch Gray Switch Neon

Target

Target currently has the gray Joy-Con Switch available in limited amounts for in-store customers, and the neon red-blue version was available until about 1:30 p.m. EST on March 6. We would continue to monitor the retailer’s supply, as it appears to be updating more frequently than other retailers’ websites.

The retailer also has limited in-store availability when it comes to extra Joy-Con controllers, cases, and the charging grip. The Pro controller, however, is only being sold in stores.

Switch Gray Switch Neon

Walmart

The Nintendo Switch is currently sold out at Walmart, both online and in stores. Extra Joy-Con controllers, charging grips, and cases are available. Pro controllers, on the other hand, are a different story.

At Walmart, customers can also sign up to receive in-stock alerts. You can sign up for notifications for both the Switch with gray Joy-Con, and the Switch with neon red-blue Joy-Con inventory pages.

Switch Gray Switch Neon