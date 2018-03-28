PlayStation VR price drop makes the peripheral even harder to pass up

Share

More than a year after the PlayStation VR released, the peripheral has finally begun to come into its own with a great library of games. Initially, its $400 price tag was a pretty big ask for an unproven piece of hardware, but the latest price drop finally makes it an essential addition to any PlayStation fan’s game room.

Beginning on March 29, the PlayStation VR will be priced starting at $300, and it comes with everything you need to get started playing games in virtual reality. In addition to the headset, the PlayStation VR Doom VFR bundle comes with a PlayStation Camera — required to use the headset — as well as a new demo disc and the Doom VFR game. The game isn’t a VR version of 2016’s Doom, but an entirely different game that was designed from the ground up for VR play.

If you’re looking to pick up The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, instead, that bundle has also received a price drop. For $350 you’ll get the headset and camera, as well as the demo disc, Skyrim VR game, and two PlayStation Move controllers. Though not required for many PSVR games, the Move controllers do add a bit more realism to your games, particularly when you’re engaging in combat.

There are plenty of other games worth checking out on PlayStation VR right now, as well. The adventure game Moss might be the best title on the whole system, with an innovative control scheme that makes use of a traditional gamepad as well as VR motion controls. Farpoint makes use of the brilliant PSVR Aim Controller for first-person shooting. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is also even more terrifying in virtual reality, and the mode is included free with the standard PS4 version of the game. Should it be too terrifying for you, you can always go back to using the normal television display — we won’t judge.

In the future, we’ll be getting a full-scale follow-up to the PlayStation VR Worlds game “London Heist,” called Blood & Truth. Ace Combat 7 will also support PlayStation VR play, though we’d recommend trying out some gentler games before strapping yourself into the pilot’s seat and engaging in dogfights.