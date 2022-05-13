How to change movesets in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There's a lot of magic at work when it comes to what made Pokémon so popular in the first place. Something about the creature designs, the ability to collect new ones on your journey, the RPG mechanics, and more all sent this series into the height of popularity where it remains today. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the first mainline game to make any major changes to any of these formulas, most specifically the battles. They're still turn-based affairs, with each Pokémon learning and using different moves against one another, but many of the details are tweaked.

Duration 5 minutes What You Need A Pokémon that knows four moves

In past games, the way you could change a Pokémon's moveset wasn't always an option. Once you learned the maximum of four moves, any new moves they could learn would replace one, with no way to get it back, aside from a few special situations using items. This was a restrictive, and even stressful, system that Pokémon Legends: Arceus does away with in favor of a more flexible system that encourages you to play around with new moves. Changing out a Pokémon's moveset in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is quite easy once you know how it's done, so let us add this new skill to your move list with this guide.

How to change your Pokémon's moveset

Just like in prior games, your Pokémon will always be limited to 4 moves they can use in battle at any one time. As a Pokémon levels up, they will occasionally have the option to learn new skills, but now you don't have to choose which one to lose, maybe forever, when a fifth move is learned. You can swap out their active moves from a list of total moves that Pokémon knows at any time.

Step 1: After a Pokémon has learned more than four moves, open your satchel and select the Pokémon you want to change movesets for.

Step 2: Select the Change Moves option to see a list of all the moves that Pokémon knows on the left, and the ones they have equipped on the right.

Step 3: Pick the move you want your Pokémon to learn from the total list of moves on the left, followed by the move it will replace on the right.

Step 4: Press X to confirm your changes.

Step 5: Close the menu, and your Pokémon will have a brand new moveset!

Other ways to learn new moves

Aside from just leveling up, you can also teach your Pokémon new moves by talking to Zisu at the Training Grounds in Jubilife Village. Somewhat like HMs from previous games, she can teach your roster moves they otherwise would never get just by leveling. The moves a Pokémon can learn will still be limited based on their evolution and current level, and every move Zisu teaches will cost you some Pokébucks, but might be worth it to give your Pokémon an extra edge in battle they wouldn't otherwise get.

