Has science gone too far? ‘Pokémon: Let’s Go’ lets you give Eevee bangs

Technological advances have, in general, led to better video games over the years, and the horsepower of the Nintendo Switch allows it to run Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! with plenty of detail, but Game Freak may have gone too far this time. If you’ve ever wanted to give Eevee some bangs, now is your chance.

The Pokémon Company released a new trailer for Let’s Go on Thursday, July 12, showing off the vibrant and colorful Kanto region you’ll be able to explore either alone or with a friend. As you travel, you’ll be able to bond with your partner Pokémon — Eevee or Pikachu, depending on the version you’re playing. Activities you can do include petting their heads, customizing their clothes, and yes, changing their hair.

The trailer shows a few different available hairdos for the little monsters, and they’re all terrifying. Want a little bit of fluff, like your Pikachu is a sheep? You’re covered. Want Eevee to look like her mom cut her hair with a bowl? You are, unfortunately, also covered.

You won’t have to travel on foot at all times during your adventures. The video also shows off a few faster riding options, including flying on the back of a Charizard and sailing the sea on a Lapras. You’ll spot several familiar human faces, as well, including Professor Oak, your rival, and gym leaders like Brock and Misty. In battles against other trainers, the effects for special attacks are much more impressive than they were on older Game Boy, DS, and 3DS games. Pikachu, for instance, calls a bolt of lightning down from a cloud high above the battlefield, blasting Eevee in a blitz of electricity.

Pokémon: Let’s Go offers a mix of the classic adventure gameplay from more traditional Pokémon games with the simple catching mechanics of Pokémon Go on mobile devices. It will support connectivity with the mobile game, as well as both local and online Pokémon trading.

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! will both be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch on November 16, alongside the optional Poké Ball Plus accessory controller.