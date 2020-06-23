The Pokémon Company had plenty to announce at a livestream event last week, but it will have more to share on Wednesday, June 24.

The company will hold its next Pokémon Presents livestream at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday on YouTube. You can also come back to this page, which will livestream the event below.

“We have (more) Pokémon news,” The Pokémon Company wrote in a caption accompanying the livestream page. “You want (more) Pokémon news.”

Details are scant on what The Pokémon Company has in the works for Wednesday, and the game developer has been quiet on its plans, but it’s somewhat surprising it has more to share after it made a host of major announcements last week.

During its first Pokémon Presents last week, the game company said the wildly popular Nintendo 64 title Pokémon Snap is getting a sequel. The new game, called New Pokémon Snap, will be available on the Nintendo Switch and allow players to snap pictures of a variety of Pokémon in their natural habitat. The company hasn’t said when the game will launch.

Additionally, The Pokémon Company announced a free mobile app called Pokémon Smile that aims at helping children do a better job at brushing their teeth. I took the app for a spin with my two sons and while they liked the idea of “saving” Pokémon from harmful bacteria, it quickly lost its appeal.

Another game, called Pokémon Cafe Mix, is launching on both iOS and Android, as well as the Nintendo Switch, on Wednesday. It’s a free-to-play game that places players in the role of a café owner that Pokémon both work at and patronize. As players solve more puzzles, they unlock more perks to improve their cafés and attract more Pokémon.

Aside from that, The Pokémon Company also used the event to announce a digital-only Pokémon Go Fest, a two-day event for Pokémon Go players to find new characters. The company also said that The Isle of Armor, the first part of the Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass is also available.

Be sure to check back tomorrow morning for all the details on the second Pokémon Presents. And watch it live here:

Editors' Recommendations