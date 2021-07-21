How to customize your Pokémon in Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite is a unique take on the long-running franchise, replacing its turn-based battles for frantic MOBA action. As if that twist wasn’t enough, the game also gives you the option to outfit your monsters with hilarious — and adorable — costumes. If you’ve ever wanted to see Snorlax wearing sunglasses and rocking an inflatable tube, Pokémon Unite is the game for you.

However, outfitting your lineup of Pokémon in flashy gear isn’t as straightforward as you’d think. From the Aeos Emporium to Zirco Trading, here’s what you need to know about customizing your Pokémon in Pokémon Unite.

Aeos Emporium

Consider Aeos Emporium the boring — but essential — way to customize your Pokémon. Nothing you purchase here will alter the in-game appearance of your playable characters, but they will have an impact on your stats. Held Items such as Rocky Helmet and Assault Vest are listed in the Aeos Emporium and can be bought using either Aeos Coins or Aeos Tickets. Here’s a quick breakdown of how it all works:

Aeos Coins are earned simply by playing Pokémon Unite. Up to 2,100 can be earned a week.

Aeos Tickets are earned through Ranked Match Season Rewards and special events.

Items available for your Pokémon in the Aeos Emporium include: Rocky Helmet Assault Vest Exp Share Atk Specs Attack Weight Buddy Barrier



Remember — none of these will change your Pokémon’s appearance, but they’re a good way to tweak your stats before heading into battle. If you’re having trouble finding the Aeos Emporium, head over to the Main Menu, then select Shops from the bottom of the screen. From there, you’ll find Aeos Emporium listed below Unite Battle Committee.

Zirco Trading

If you’re looking to outfit your Pokémon with eye-catching gear, look no further than Zirco Trading. This is where you’ll find a variety of ridiculous outfits, most of which require the premium Aeos Gems currency. After navigating to the Zirco Trading screen following the same instructions as above, press the Plus button on your controller to open up your Currency Details. From here, you’ll be able to add Aeos Gems to your virtual wallet with real cash.

The Zirco Trading store also has a section where you can swap Holowear Tickets for exclusive cosmetics. These are earned from Battle Pass chests and can also be earned as Energy Rewards. Here’s a quick rundown of how cosmetics work in Pokémon Unite:

Some cosmetics only apply to the final evolution of your character. For example, it’s possible to have an outfit that has no effect on Charmander or Charmeleon and only takes effect once you’ve evolved into Charizard.

Rare cosmetics may apply effects to an entire evolution line — although you’ll likely pay a pretty penny for these.

Animations and attack sequences can be impacted by various high-end cosmetics.

The Zirco Trading shop might be an exciting way to customize your Pokémon, but remember that they provide no in-game advantages.

