Pokémon Legends: Arceus is brimming with life. This isn't the first time the series has gone full 3D, but it is a massive leap over prior games that, even with 3D models, stuck to an overhead and isometric viewpoint for most of the time. The last entries in the ever-popular Pokémon series did start introducing a more developed and expansive system for customizing your character. While older games, at best, let you pick your gender, we now have a host of outfits to style our trainers however we like.

There are plenty of clothing options to choose from in the stores in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but not every single outfit is available right away or without doing a little work outside the game first. These bonus outfits won't make the game any easier or harder but are cool ways to express yourself while filling out your Pokédex. Some outfits are withheld for those who have played previous games and others are time-limited, so make sure you check out how to get all the bonus outfits in Pokémon Legends: Arceus as soon as possible so you don't miss out on any.

Getting a special package from Anthe.

How to get the Baneful Fox Mask and Hisuian Growlithe Kimono

These two have to be covered first since they're time-limited. There are only two options for getting these cosmetics, the first of which is to pre-order the game. Obviously, this is no longer an option, so we will focus on the second way.

Step 1: Purchase Pokémon Legends: Arceus before May 9, 2022. Hopefully, you already have the game if you're reading guides on it, but if not and the date hasn't passed, go get your copy ASAP!

Step 2: Open your Menu, cycle over to the Mystery Gift tab, and choose the Get via Internet option. This will, if it wasn't obvious, require you to be connected to the internet but does not require a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Step 3: Open up your free gift! Again, this all needs to be done before May 9. If you do not buy Pokémon Legends: Arceus or fail to claim your gift by this date, it is unclear if there will be an alternative method to get these bonuses.

The modern galactic uniform.

How to get the Modern Team Galactic Set

The following bonuses are all tied to having saved data from previously released Pokémon games on your Nintendo Switch. If you haven't played the prior games required, you technically could purchase them, play as much or as little as you want, and just get a save file on your console to claim the outfits.

Step 1: Have save data on your Switch from either Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Pokémon Shining Pear.

Step 2: Go to the Clothes Shop and you will be told that a special package came for you with these items.

The kimono outfit in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Hot to get the Shaymin Kimono Set

This will be nearly identical to the previous outfit set.

Step 1: Have save data from either Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield on your Nintendo Switch.

Step 2: Go to the Clothes Shop and you will be told that a special package came for you with these items.

A pikachu and eevee mask.

How to get the Picashu and Eevee masks

Step 1: Have save data from either Pokémon Let's Go: Pikachu or Pokémon Let's Go: Eevee on your Nintendo Switch.

Step 2: Go to the Clothes Shop and you will be told that a special package came for you with these items.

Those are all the bonus outfits you can get for Pokémon Legends: Arceus. However, you can unlock an extra outfit if you're playing this game and Pokémon Go. Just boot up the hit mobile title, and you will have access to the iconic clothing used in all the promotional material of the newest game for your avatar.

