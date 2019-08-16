Gaming

Police warn Raleigh locals of military cosplay at Rainbow Six Siege tournament

Steven Petite
By

If a game is popular, you can bet that there are fans out there who cosplay as their favorite characters. If someone is cosplaying as Kratos from God of War or an Overwatch character, it’s very clear they are wearing a costume. But some cosplay is harder to differentiate from real life. Ahead of the Rainbow Six Siege Major esports tournament, the Raleigh Police Department in North Carolina notified local residents that they might see folks in military uniforms with fake weapons.

First reported by local newspaper The News & Observer, the Raleigh Police Department emailed those who own property near the Raleigh Convention Center to inform them of the event and potential cosplayers. The police attached photos of Rainbow Six Siege cosplayers. “As you can see in the provided pictures it attracts a lot of people that like to dress in very realistic looking military-type gear,” Raleigh Police said in the email.

A Raleigh police public affairs representative confirmed to Digital Trends that the email was sent purely as a precaution and that the images sent to property owners were from previous Rainbow Six Siege events.

The below image is an example of Rainbow Six Siege cosplay uploaded to Reddit. It’s most likely not the same image sent to Raleigh residents. While some cosplayers don’t go all out, others, as you can tell, really try to look the part.

police warn raleigh locals military cosplay rainbow six siege event
Rainbow Six Siege cosplay uploaded to Reddit Reddit: Guillaso28

Cosplayers carrying fake firearms will have them checked by security and tagged before gaining entrance to the convention center. The Raleigh Police Department made it clear that real firearms would not be brought inside by attendees. Ahead of the event, Ubisoft coordinated security measures, including metal detectors and bag checks, with the city and police department.

To be clear, cosplayers dress up as their favorite characters to show their enthusiasm for the games they love. It’s understandable why the Raleigh police would want to give residents a heads-up, though. Although North Carolina is an open-carry state, it could be alarming to see someone in military garb toting a realistic-looking rifle on the streets.

The 2019 Rainbow Six Siege Major is the first to be held in the United States. The tournament is already underway and will run through the weekend. Sixteen teams from around the world will battle for a $500,000 prize pool. If you’re interested in watching the tournament from home, it’s streaming all weekend on the Rainbow Six esports YouTube channel.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

All Pokémon games, ranked from best to worst
Up Next

Artificial tree promises to suck up as much air pollution as a small forest
call of duty modern warfare preview details feat
Gaming

Data shows that July’s best-selling games at these stores weren’t that violent

Walmart, GameStop, and Amazon all sold video games in the lead up to the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, but the best-selling games at the retailers were not very violent.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best Android apps
Mobile

The 100 best Android apps turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

Choosing which apps to download is tricky, especially given how enormous and cluttered the Google Play Store has become. We rounded up 100 of the best Android apps and divided them neatly, with each suited to a different occasion.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Nintendo Switch with Rocket League
Gaming

The best Nintendo Switch games, from Breath of the Wild to Rocket League

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
Xbox One X review logo
Gaming

From technical specs to games, here's what we know about Project Scarlett

Microsoft is designing the successor to the Xbox One: Project Scarlett. Here is everything we know about the next-gen console, including its rumored release window and support for older Xbox consoles' games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim
Gaming

Save your hard-earned cash by learning how to gameshare with friends on PS4

Much like the now-ancient process of mixing CD collections, modern consoles allow you to share your game library with a friend and save some money in the process. Here's our step-by-step guide for how to gameshare on PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Acer Predator XB2 review hero game
Computing

G-Sync and FreeSync can make your games look better, but which is best?

There are some subtle differences between the two adaptive refresh technology offerings, and they affect cost, performance, and compatibility. Nvidia may have released it's feature first, but in recent years AMD has stepped up to the plate…
Posted By Max Kwass-Mason
Qualcomm 5G at CES 2019
Mobile

It’s 2025. How has 5G changed our lives? We asked experts to predict the future

2025 is the year that mobile carriers say 5G goes mainstream. How will the technology change, revolutionize, or make obsolete the things we do today? We asked futurists to give us an idea of our future 5G connected world.
Posted By Ed Oswald
how to record xbox one gameplay capture
Gaming

How to share your best gaming moments on the Xbox One and its app

The current generation of consoles makes it easier than ever to share your gaming highlights with the world. Here's a quick guide on how you can record a gameplay video on Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
ea announces need for speed heat
Gaming

Need for Speed Heat blazes onto consoles and PC November 8

Need for Speed Heat, the 16th entry in the mainline NFS series, races onto PS4, Xbox One, and PC November 8. Once again, Need for Speed Heat will see you trying to shake off the law.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

How to install a solid-state drive in a PlayStation 4 or PS4 Pro

SSDs are much faster than mechanical hard drives, which is what the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro come with. Here, we show you how to replace it with an SSD, which will allow you to boot to the OS faster and load games quicker.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nvidia geforce now vs shadow shadowvsnvidia
Gaming

Nvidia GeForce Now vs. Shadow: Which streaming service is right for you?

Nvidia GeForce Now and Shadow came out of the gate early in the race to conquer cloud gaming. GeForce Now is currently in beta, while Shadow is already available in most states. How do they stack up against each other?
Posted By Steven Petite
avadirect avant mid size dekstop ava direct midsize gaming 8
Computing

Between Intel and AMD, these are the best gaming CPUs at every price

What are the best processors for gaming you can buy? You don't need to spend a fortune to get an amazing gaming CPU and now that AMD is competitive again, there are more choices than ever.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Xbox One S
Gaming

Xbox One S vs. PlayStation 4 Slim: How do the revised consoles stack up?

Microsoft's new Xbox One S and Sony's PlayStation 4 "Slim" have bucked the generational gaming console trend. But which of these stopgap systems is worth spending your paycheck on?
Posted By Steven Petite
sekiro shadows die twice monk
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin