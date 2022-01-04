Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

MSI is giving its Crosshair 15 gaming laptop a makeover with a special edition design based on Rainbow Six Extraction. The laptop comes with the deluxe version of the game, as well as a few themed accessories.

Rainbow Six Extraction is Ubisoft’s upcoming co-op shooter that brings aliens to the series. The redesigned Crosshair 15 incorporates iconography from the game, as well as a shade of bright yellow that’s been prominent in the game’s marketing.

The most striking element is the laptop’s Spectrum Backlight keyboard. It features rows of glowing yellow, blue, and green keys. The WASD keys especially pop, as they’re highlighted in bright yellow. The chassis surrounding the keyboard features a yellow to green gradient that fades from top to bottom.

The laptop has a few more accents, mostly using the triangular logo used to represent the game’s REACT division. The icon appears on the back of the laptop, as well as on the right side of the base surrounded by a yellow highlight.

Like the regular Crosshair 15, its guts are impressive. It includes a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, a 15.6-inch 165 Hz QHD display, and a GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. That should be powerful enough for players to actually run Rainbow Six Extraction on it.

The special laptop comes with a few bonuses too. Anyone who purchases it will get the deluxe edition of Rainbow Six Extraction, as well as a mouse, mousepad, and color box with designs inspired by the game.

The Rainbow Six Extraction Crosshair 15 will retail for $1,999. MSI didn’t note a release date for the machine, but Rainbow Six Extraction itself launches on January 20 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia.

Editors' Recommendations