Ubisoft, the developer and publisher behind the Tom Clancy franchise of games, has quietly announced the release date of the series’ upcoming title, Rainbow Six Extraction, it seems. The game, which was initially schedule to launch on September 16, will release for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PS4, PC, and Stadia on January 20, 2022.

The game’s release date was announced through what seems to be an update to its E3 announcement post on Ubisoft’s website. The post, which was originally put up this past June, was updated somewhat recently to include the game’s new release date. Ubisoft has not made a formal announcement just yet, but we have reached out to the company for comment and will update this article when we receive a response.

Rainbow Six Extraction is a PvE tactical shooter that borrows a good number of mechanics from the franchise’s wildly popular competitive title, Rainbow Six Siege. Players can fill the shoes of different operators, each of whom has their own special abilities and gear. However, instead of fighting another team of operators, players are squared off against a strange alien threat that is slowly taking over chunks of land.

The game’s release date lands it square in the middle of what will be an extremely busy start for 2022 in the world of games. That same month will also see the launches of Monster Hunter Rise, Elden Ring (on January 21), and Pokemon Legends Arceus. The pace of games doesn’t slow until March, with February packed with releases including Sifu, Dying Light 2, and Horizon Forbidden West.

Editors' Recommendations