  1. Gaming

Ubisoft quietly reveals Rainbow Six Extraction’s release date

By

Ubisoft, the developer and publisher behind the Tom Clancy franchise of games, has quietly announced the release date of the series’ upcoming title, Rainbow Six Extraction, it seems. The game, which was initially schedule to launch on September 16, will release for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PS4, PC, and Stadia on January 20, 2022.

The game’s release date was announced through what seems to be an update to its E3 announcement post on Ubisoft’s website. The post, which was originally put up this past June, was updated somewhat recently to include the game’s new release date. Ubisoft has not made a formal announcement just yet, but we have reached out to the company for comment and will update this article when we receive a response.

Rainbow Six Extraction is a PvE tactical shooter that borrows a good number of mechanics from the franchise’s wildly popular competitive title, Rainbow Six Siege. Players can fill the shoes of different operators, each of whom has their own special abilities and gear. However, instead of fighting another team of operators, players are squared off against a strange alien threat that is slowly taking over chunks of land.

The game’s release date lands it square in the middle of what will be an extremely busy start for 2022 in the world of games. That same month will also see the launches of Monster Hunter RiseElden Ring (on January 21), and Pokemon Legends Arceus. The pace of games doesn’t slow until March, with February packed with releases including SifuDying Light 2, and Horizon Forbidden West.

Editors' Recommendations

Don’t wait until Black Friday to buy an Apple Watch — shop NOW

World Time watch face in WatchOS 8.

The best torrent clients for 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

The Apple M1X may not be called ‘M1X’ at all

Apple M1 chip.

Inscryption is the creepy Halloween game I needed this year

A player holds a deck of cards in Inscryption.

The Batman: Cast, release date, and everything else we know about the movie

The Batman

Walmart Black Friday Deals 2021: Best sales to shop now

walmart is dropping 3 black friday sales

What is a CPU?

AMD Rizen CPU 7 in hand pins

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable vs. Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Surface Pro 8 tablet view with Windows 11 screen.

The OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition is here but you can’t get it in the U.S.

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition in box

The best tablets for kids in 2021

Fire HD 6 Kids Edition

Elden Ring delayed by a month, but an open test is coming this year

A giant battle in Elden Ring.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2: What to expect from the October 20 event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2.

All the latest Black Friday deals, news, and more — shop today, save now!

Black Friday 2021 is the day after Thanksgiving.