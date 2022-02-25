  1. Gaming

A new Portal spinoff game is coming to Steam Deck

DeAngelo Epps
By

Valve’s new portable gaming console, known as the Steam Deck, is finally getting in the hands of players around the world. To coincide with this console release, Valve is releasing a new game set in the world of Portal titled Aperture Desk Job.

Aperture Desk Job is a playable short designed for the new Steam Deck that is described as a reimagining of the “been-there-done-that genre of walking simulators.” While the game is designed with the handheld in mind, it isn’t exclusive to the Steam Deck and can be played on a standard PC as well.

The game is referred to as a playable short and is advertised as a way to walk players through the controls and features of the new Steam Deck in a fun way. This focus on the handheld makes it a title exclusively played with controllers, therefore there is no keyboard and mouse support.

Valve made it a point to dash any hopes of this being a true sequel to Portal 2. The description of the game calls it an expanded universe of the one those games are set in, placing players in control of Aperture Science.

A Portal handheld fix isn’t exclusive to the Steam Deck. Two weeks ago, a Portal collection titled the Portal: Companion Collection and containing Portal and Portal 2 was announced for the Nintendo Switch.

Aperture Desk Job is set to launch in three days on March 1 for both the Steam Deck and PCs. Steam Deck owners can download and experience the mainline Portal titles on the portable as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are $50 off today

Bose - QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones - Triple Black

This Lenovo Yoga deal will save you $300 on a great 2-in-1

Lenovo Yoga 7i 15.6-inch in tent mode.

How to remove duplicates in Excel

woman working in shared Industrious workspace with laptop.

Jared Leto explains lore of Marvel’s Morbius in new video

Jared Leto in Morbius.

Here’s what a future Apple foldable might look like

Foldable Macbook concept image created by LunaDisplay.

The Facebook Portal TV is $60 off at Best Buy today

acebook Portal TV - Big Screen Smart Video Calling for Group Calls on Your TV - Black

How to alphabetize lists in Microsoft Word

A person using MS Word.

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of February 25

destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny

Apple iPhone 14: Everything we know so far

iPhone 13 Pro review.

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (February 2022)

Charlize Theron wields a sword in The Old Guard.

The best shows on Netflix right now (February 2022)

Steve Carell and John Lakovich stnd at attention in a scene from Space Force.

The 101 best shows on Hulu right now (February 2022)

Three main characters from Snowfall standing on a dark background.

The 89 best movies on HBO Max right now (February 2022)

The cast of The King's Man.