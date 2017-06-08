‘Project CARS 2’ starts its engines on September 22 for Xbox One, PS4, PC

Why it matters to you For fans of realistic racing sims like Gran Turismo and Forza, Project CARS 2 might just provide the most realistic experience yet.

Slightly Mad Studios’ Project CARS 2 launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 22. The release date for the racing sim was announced on Twitter, and came alongside a new trailer, shown above.

The sequel to the 2015 realistic racing sim ups the ante in terms of cars and tracks. Project CARS had 70 cars and 117 tracks spread across 30 different locations. Project CARS 2 will more than double the number of cars, coming in at more than 170 vehicles at launch. Rather than simply render each licensed car, Slightly Mad had each manufacturer test and approve each vehicle’s driving dynamics in order to provide the most accurate experience. Project CARS 2 will also feature multi-class races, meaning that different types of cars throughout racing history can compete on the same tracks at the same time.

As for the number of tracks, Slightly Mad Studios and publisher Bandai Namco have not given a specific number. However, Project CARS 2 is said to have the most tracks ever seen in a racing sim.

With Livetrack 3.0, Project CARS 2 sets out to provide a unique experience each time you are on the track. A dynamic weather system and 24-hour day/night cycle, are new additions in the sequel. The weather system, unlike some racers, will do more than just obscure your vision in the midst of a downpour. After a steady rain, puddles on the track will form, forming hazards to avoid.

The career mode will take a more sandbox approach, somewhat like the Forza Horizon series. There are nine different motorsport disciplines to choose from, and players will work their way up to become king of the track.

Also new to Project CARS 2 is Online Championships, which let players create and manage racing series’ to compete in online.

Project CARS 2 launches on September 22 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Three special editions have been confirmed — Limited, Collector’s, and Ultra. You can check those out here. Virtual reality support for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift will be available at launch. It is still unknown if Project CARS 2 will get PSVR support.