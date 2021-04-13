  1. Gaming

PS5’s first major system update adds USB hard drive support, new social features

By

The PlayStation 5‘s first major system update is coming. The update allows players to store PS5 games on an external hard drive and adds new social features to the console.

Sony launched the PS5 in November and has only released smaller system tweaks since then. The company is calling the upcoming update the console’s first “major” update. It’s set to roll out globally on Wednesday, April 14.

The update allows players to store their PS5 games onto a USB external hard drive, though there’s a catch. PS5 games can’t be played off a hard drive due to the system’s ultra-high-speed SSD. Games can’t be downloaded directly from the PlayStation Store to a drive either. Games that are transferred back to the console from a drive will automatically update. Sony reaffirms that M.2 drive support is still in the works.

The update brings new social features, including cross-generation share play, to the system. That allows PS5 players to share their screen with PS4 players while in chat. PS4 and PS5 players will now be able to more easily join each other’s game sessions with an added “Request to Join” option.

The console has several new customization options, which allow players to adjust audio in game chat, enable “pre-download” for game updates, and adjust screen zoom. The console’s game base feature will be tweaked to allow players to more easily switch between their friends and party lists.

To go alongside the system update, Sony will update the PlayStation app in the coming weeks. The update will allow players to join multiplayer games, manage console storage, and more from the app.

Editors' Recommendations

The best capture cards for 2021

elgato 4k60 pro capture card launch 1

The best indie games for 2021

PS3 players reportedly unable to download key game patches ahead of store shutdowns

certain-ps3-game-updates-have-been-removed-ahead-of-store-shutdowns

Everything we know about Outriders cross-platform support

Outriders

The 25 best Nintendo 3DS games

Person holding Nintendo 3DS in hands

Get a year of PS Plus for $28 right here!

playstation plus

The best Final Fantasy games, ranked from best to worst

Final Fantasy X

Can you play the Nintendo Switch Lite on a TV?

nintendo new switch lite model fcc joy con drift blue

The best weapons for newcomers in Monster Hunter Rise

monster-hunter-rise-best-weapons

Best cheap GPU deals for April 2021

razer core v2 x ext gpu openl

Apple Arcade finally delivers on its mobile gaming ambitions

Fantasian

The best PS5 games for 2021

playstation 5 controller and ps5

The best Xbox Series X games for 2021

Xbox Series X Stylized Graphic