  1. Gaming

Psychonauts 2 features an ‘invincibility toggle’ to reduce difficulty

By

Psychonauts 2 will feature an optional invincibility toggle for players who want to use it. This feature will allow players to complete the game without worrying about the difficulty.

This announcement came from Double Fine’s Twitter account to a response to a tweet made by the official Xbox Twitter account. Originally, Xbox tweeted that completing a game on the lowest difficulty still counts as completing the game. Double Fine quote tweeted this and stated that completing Psychonauts 2 with the invincibility toggle on still counts as completing the game.

If you beat Psychonauts 2 with the invincibility toggle on, you still beat P2. https://t.co/OinBv1nuNr

&mdash; Double Fine (@DoubleFine) July 9, 2021

Since it is called a “toggle” instead of a “mode” it is assumed that this feature will be able to be turned on and off at any point during the game. The invincibility toggle will presumably allow players to play Psychonauts 2 without incurring any damage from combat or other factors. That will give players the ability to experiences sections of Psychonauts 2 that might have been too hard for them in other circumstances.

Double Fine seems to be staking a claim in the difficulty debate that rages on the internet. The developers have no qualms with players playing its games at any difficulty. The invincibility toggle for Psychonauts 2 will allow a multitude of gamers to complete this game that may have an issue completing it otherwise, which is a step in the right direction for accessibility in video games.

Regardless of the reason, players can now play Psychonauts 2 at their own pace and will still get the full experience that Double Fine intended. Psychonauts 2 launches on August 25 and will be available via Xbox Game Pass.

