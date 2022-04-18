The best upcoming Xbox One games

Billed as a reboot of the franchise, Saints Row is going back to basics this summer. While you won’t find any superpowers, aliens, or an out-of-this-world storyline, Volition is promising a sprawling game that returns Saints Row to its roots. You’ll be treated to a new cast and the new location of Santo Ileso, a southwestern American city that’s controlled by several warring factions. It’ll be up to you to put together a crew that can hang with the best before systematically removing your enemies and staking your claim on the city. If you loved the first few installments in the franchise (before things got a bit wild), then Saints Row is one to keep your eyes on.

