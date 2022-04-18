Xbox Series X|S might be the future of Microsoft, but Xbox One still has plenty of great games on the horizon. The console has seen some incredible games since arriving in 2013, and the rest of 2022 is looking to be another great year. From Saints Row to Starfield, here are some of the best upcoming Xbox One games.
Further reading
Upcoming
Evil Dead: The Game
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre Shooter
Developer Saber Interactive
Publisher Boss Team Games
Release May 13, 2022
Evil Dead: The Game is a multiplayer survival title based on the movies of the same name. It’s set to offer a variety of both cooperative and competitive content, along with plenty of upgradeable skills and weapons to discover (such as Ash’s iconic chainsaw and boomstick). Beyond playing as the core group of protagonists, you can also jump into the shoes of the Kandarian Demon and attempt to stop the game’s heroes from completing their objectives. It’s shaping up to be a fun twist on the Left 4 Dead formula — and with a May release date, you don’t have to wait much longer to check out the undead action.
Sniper Elite 5
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre Adventure
Developer Rebellion
Release May 26, 2022
Having gone gold in early April, Sniper Elite 5 is guaranteed to arrive on May 26. The highly anticipated title will offer the same third-person, cover-based combat the series is known for while making big enhancements to its kill cam and graphics engine. The dev team also mentioned that several real-world environments have been scanned and faithfully ported into Sniper Elite 5, which should result in some highly detailed maps to explore. When you get tired of picking off enemies solo, you can take the game online for a bit of co-op or PvP.
Saints Row
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre Shooter, Adventure
Developer Deep Silver Volition
Publisher Deep Silver
Release August 23, 2022
Billed as a reboot of the franchise, Saints Row is going back to basics this summer. While you won’t find any superpowers, aliens, or an out-of-this-world storyline, Volition is promising a sprawling game that returns Saints Row to its roots. You’ll be treated to a new cast and the new location of Santo Ileso, a southwestern American city that’s controlled by several warring factions. It’ll be up to you to put together a crew that can hang with the best before systematically removing your enemies and staking your claim on the city. If you loved the first few installments in the franchise (before things got a bit wild), then Saints Row is one to keep your eyes on.
Gotham Knights
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure
Developer WB Games Montréal
Publisher WB Games
Release October 25, 2022
Gotham Knights sees the eponymous city overrun with criminals, as Batman has allegedly passed away, and there’s no one to stop supervillains from roaming the streets. That is, until Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin decide to band together and clean up Gotham. This open-world RPG allows you to dive into the dark underbelly of DC’s famous city solo or with a few friends by your side. Regardless of party size, you’ll have access to a variety of unique skills that let you take down criminals using a combat system that’s reminiscent of the old Arkham games, although more than a few tweaks should make Gotham Knights feel fresh.
Starfield
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox Series X|S
Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer Bethesda Game Studios
Publisher Bethesda Softworks
Release November 11, 2022
Much of Starfield is still shrouded in mystery, but Bethesda’s highly anticipated game is still expected to arrive in November. As the first new IP from the studio in more than two decades, both Elder Scrolls and Fallout fans have been patiently waiting to learn more about Starfield. A few concrete details have been released, and we know that the sci-fi game will be heavily exploration-based, feature twice as much dialog as Skyrim, and take plenty of inspiration from old-school RPGs. Another interesting note — Starfield will only be playable on Xbox One through the cloud.
Hello Neighbor 2
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre Puzzle, Strategy, Adventure, Indie
Developer Eerie Guest Studios
Publisher tinyBuild
Release December 06, 2022
Raven Brooks might seem like a quiet, suburban town, but below that friendly façade lies a disturbing secret. Hello Neighbor 2 once again sees you slinking around houses and skirting away from watchful eyes as you unravel the mystery of a missing child. The game gives you the freedom to approach your mission from a variety of angles, and you’ll need to explore every inch of Raven Brooks to discover the truth.
Sonic Frontiers
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre Platform
Developer Sonic Team
Publisher Sega
Release December 31, 2022
With only one trailer and few announcements since its reveal, Sonic Frontiers remains an enigma. The 3D adventure game will see you stepping into the large red shoes of Sonic, although little is known about its overall gameplay or narrative. We do know it’ll take you through a handful of open-world environments (including forests, waterfalls, and deserts), but no true gameplay is yet to be revealed. A release is slated for this holiday season, although we wouldn’t be surprised if it got pushed to 2023.
Unscheduled
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure
Developer Hardsuit Labs
Publisher Paradox Interactive
It’s been hit with more than a few delays, and now there’s no official release date for Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2. Still, the highly anticipated game is one of the most intriguing titles on the horizon, which is set in modern-day Seattle with vampires making up a large portion of its population. The RPG will let you choose between one of several factions, before heading out to engage in a narrative that’s heavily driven by player choice. Your words are just as powerful as your weapons, and it sounds like a game that’ll require multiple playthroughs to discover everything it has to offer.
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre Adventure
Developer Asobo Studio
Publisher Focus Entertainment
Release June 17, 2022
A Plague Tale: Requiem is expected to arrive this year, although a firm release date is yet to be revealed. The sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence follows Amicia and Hugo as they escape their past and head south in search of a new home. However, Hugo’s curse quickly bubbles back to the surface — and a series of terrible incidents force the two to fight for survival. Leaks point to a June release date, although an official timeline is yet to be revealed.
Editors' Recommendations
- The best racing games for Xbox Series X
- Everything we know about Bayonetta 3
- The best gaming keyboards for 2022
- No More Heroes 3 is no longer a Nintendo Switch exclusive
- Best gaming PC deals for April 2022