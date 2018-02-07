Gamesharing with a friend on Xbox One is simple — here’s how to do it

There are a lot of downsides to the modern media landscape. We rarely ever own things anymore — media least of all. But there are some upsides too. there’s convenience, for one. We’re able to download just about anything instead of trekking to a store to buy it. On some devices, like Xbox One consoles, you can also give another person access to your entire library of downloadable games.

The process of giving a friend or family member unrestricted access to your digital games, often called “gamesharing,” is surprisingly simple, but comes with some big restrictions. You and your friend will both need Xbox One systems and your own Xbox accounts, with games that you’d like to access. Once you have those and are all set to go, we’ll walk you through how to gameshare on Xbox One.

1. Before you start, both you and your gameshare partner will need access to each other’s systems, or be willing to exchange account info, including the email associated with your Xbox accounts and the matching passwords.

From here, the following steps will explain what you and your partner should do on your Xbox One. To exchange libraries, you will need to repeat the process twice — once to connect your Xbox One to their account, and a second time to connect their Xbox One to your account.

2. Once you’re ready, select the icon at the top left on the home screen, then navigate to the user account menu (again on the left). Select “Add new,” and then add both accounts to your Xbox One.

3. From there, you must must make your Gameshare partner’s Xbox One your “home Xbox.” Go into the “Settings” menu, then “Personalize,” then find “Make my home Xbox.” In that menu, register the system as your default device. As the description reads: “If you make this your home Xbox, people can play games without having to sign in as you.” Convenient, and, of course, exactly what we’re looking to do.

4. Last, all you have to do is go into your game library by selecting “My games & Apps,” and then “Ready to Install.” Here, you should see a list of all the games that are accessible to your account. This will now include both your own games, as well as your gameshare partner’s. Sharing also allows you to split an Xbox Live Gold account.

5. To exchange libraries, repeat steps 2-4 on your partner’s device, making their console your “home Xbox.”

Things you should know before Gamesharing

It also comes with risks. Your friend will be able to make purchases through your account on the Xbox store, so be careful about what information you store on your account. We highly recommend you only set up gamesharing with a trusted friend or family member.

Also, we should note that you will have to repeat this process should either of you purchase a new Xbox One, or upgrade to an Xbox One X. Microsoft allows you to change your home Xbox five times per year, starting from the first time you switch it. In other words, you cannot constantly swap accounts with friends to share different games. We recommend you pick one person and make a plan before exchanging account information.