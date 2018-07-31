Digital Trends
Gaming

How to delete and reinstall games on your Xbox One

Gabe Gurwin
By

Three years into the life cycle of the Xbox One, storage space has become a valuable commodity. The base model’s 500GB drive doesn’t seem quite so spacious when your “Ready to Install” list is packed with AAA games that can take up more than 50GB, and almost double that if you’re downloading 4K-compatible games on an Xbox One X.

Unless you’ve invested in an external drive to increase your console’s storage capacity, you’ve probably experienced the feeling that comes when you’re forced to delete one of your games to make room for another. If not, the first time can be a harrowing — and confusing — experience. To help you out, we’ve assembled this handy guide on how to delete and re-install your content. It won’t make picking which games to eradicate from your drive any easier, but it will tell you which buttons to press to do so.

Step 1

From the Xbox One home screen, press the Xbox button to bring up the dashboard, then select the “My Games & Apps” tile.

xbox one hard drive how to delete re install games and apps

Step 2

Highlight the tile of the game you’d like to remove from your hard drive and press the Menu button on your controller. (That’s the Start button, for most players.)

xbox-one-my-games-and-apps

Step 3

Select “Manage Game” from the pop-up menu that appears.

xbox-manage-game-2

Step 4

The next screen is divided into two parts. On the left, you’ll see each piece of content related to the game in question, listed under “Installed” or “Ready to install.” From the left side of the screen, you can also manage any saved data that exists for the selected game.

xbox-one-uninstall-game

On the right, you’ll see some details about the game, including its file size and a link to the game’s page in the Xbox Store. You can choose to move the data if you have another storage device connected, copy it, or uninstall it entirely. Choose “Uninstall all,” and the game will be removed from your hard drive.

Reinstalling deleted games

If you want to re-install a deleted game, head back to the “My Games & Apps” screen. On the left, you should see “Ready to Install (X)”, with “X” signifying the number of games and apps you own that aren’t currently installed on your hard drive. Selecting a game or application will automatically begin the installation process, assuming you have enough space on your console.

On the left side of the screen, you’ll also now see a “Games With Gold” tab, which will display any games you’ve received through Xbox Live Gold that weren’t already installed.

xbox-one-manage-game-screen

You can also re-install games from the “Manage game” screen. To do so, select “Ready to Install” on the left. Afterward, install each piece of content individually or install all content for the specified game at once via the “Install all” option. Keep in mind that there’s no re-installing save data once it’s been deleted, however. Once removed, that data is lost forever unless you have connected to the internet prior to deleting the data, in which case it will be reinstalled from the cloud when you choose to reinstall or re-download the game.

Update: We’ve added information on Games With Gold tab.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best PlayStation 4 games
awesome tech you cant buy yet the looking glass feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Hologram generators, growing shoes, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
how to clear cookies
Computing

Delete tracking cookies from your system by following these quick steps

Cookies are useful when it comes to saving your login credentials and other data, but they can also be used by advertisers to track your browsing habits across multiple sites. Here's how to clear cookies in the major browsers.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Xbox One X review controller on system
Gaming

How to factory reset an Xbox One

Whether you're upgrading to a One X and giving your old console to a friend, or troubleshooting a technical issue, sometimes your Xbox One needs a clean slate. Here's our quick guide on how to factory reset an Xbox One.
Posted By Will Fulton
PlayStation 4 bundle
Gaming

How to delete and reinstall games on your PS4

PlayStation 4 games eat up storage space quickly, which will inevitably require you to make room for new games. Here's how to delete and reinstall games on PS4 for those times when you have to manage your storage space.
Posted By Steven Petite
Best Blu-ray players xbox one s
Home Theater

They’re not just for gaming: Watch Blu-rays on the Xbox One S and Xbox One X

While the Xbox One S and Xbox One X boost the visuals of your games, they also can pull double duty as Blu-ray players. Check out our guide on how to watch Blu-rays on the Xbox One S and Xbox One X.
Posted By Kris Wouk
destiny 2 forsaken everything you need to know bow and arrow
Gaming

'Destiny 2: Forsaken' will be the demise of Cayde-6, but there's plenty fans will love

Not only is Bungie adding a huge amount of new content to "Destiny 2" with its Year 2 expansion, "Forsaken," but it's changing the way a lot of things in its multiplayer shooter work going forward. Here's all the info we have on "Forsaken,"…
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
no mans sky product
Product Review

Two years and many updates later, 'No Man's Sky' is still just OK

One of the most anticipated games of the year – and of all time – No Man’s Sky has an incredible burden of expectation to support. Is its universe really one you can get lost in for hundreds of hours? Or is this another game that’s…
Posted By Phil Hornshaw, Abigail Bassett
Acer Predator XB2 review hero game
Computing

G-Sync vs. FreeSync: Refresh technologies vie to up gaming experience

There are some subtle differences between the two adaptive refresh technology offerings, and they affect cost, performance, and compatibility. Nvidia may have released it's feature first, but in recent years AMD has stepped up to the plate…
Posted By Max Kwass-Mason
Slender man
Movies & TV

The newest trailer for ‘Slender Man’ movie is as spooky as you’d expect

The infamous Slender Man is starring in his own film of the same name and the second trailer sheds some new light on plot and main cast. It follows a group of teens as they attempt to unravel the mystery of a friend's disappearance.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
magic the gathering alpha black lotus mtg 720x720
Gaming

A rare Magic: The Gathering card just sold for more than a Porsche

An Alpha Black Lotus game card just sold on eBay for $88,000, proving that collectible game cards from Magic: The Gathering continue to appreciate in value. The card's scarcity and Gem Mint condition led to its record-breaking sale price.
Posted By Bruce Brown
most anticipated 2018 games red dead redemption 2 4
Gaming

‘Grand Theft Auto Online’ players unlock ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ weapon early

Data-mining players in Grand Theft Auto Online have managed to unlock a hatchet planned as a promotional item for Red Dead Redemption 2. They have discovered it will unlock in the latter game in October.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Need a new game for your PlayStation 4? You've come to the right place

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
tech trends 30 years from now questionable bitcoin
Gaming

Valve bans Steam game that was installing cryptocurrency mining malware

A cheap Steam game called Abstractism appeared to be infecting users' computers with a program that mines cryptocurrency. Valve has since removed it from Steam and banned the developer.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Gaming

Nintendo Switch closes in on 20 million sales, as Mario leads the charge

The Nintendo Switch is quickly approaching 20 million total consoles sold just a little over a year after the system originally launched. To little surprise, Mario is leading the charge.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin