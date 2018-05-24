Xbox One ‘PUBG’ players can now get lost in the desert of Miramar

Share

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds‘ second map, Miramar, is now available on Xbox One for all players. The arrival of the map comes six months after its release on PC and a month after it first arrived on Xbox One test servers.

For those who haven’t checked out Miramar on PC, it’s a bit of a polarizing battlefield. If you spend the brunt of your time sniping, you will probably love it as Miramar is set in the desert and features wide stretches of sloping canyons between its urban areas. In other words, it’s somewhat desolate. It’s great for long-range combat if you get a good vantage point, but can also be a bit on the boring side if you aren’t into that sort of thing.

Whether you like it more than Erangel or not though, it’s nevertheless a fresh experience. And after six months of being confined to only PUBG‘s launch map, the arrival of Miramar is at least a change of pace for those who may be growing tired of their surroundings.

Miramar’s arrival coincides with the spring update, which also brings a few other goodies. You will find three new weapons — the Win94 lever-action rifle, a sawed-off shotgun, and R45 revolver — scattered across PUBG‘s maps. Additionally, when you parachute into Miramar, you will notice some new vehicles, an off-road pickup truck and a spacious six-seat van. These vehicles were designed with Miramar’s desert terrain in mind.

There are also two new DLC packs that can be purchased in the game. The development team has retooled the Golden Tracksuit, a limited-time costume that proved to be fairly popular. If you’re not into tracksuits, the camouflage Instructor Set may be a better option. Both packs are available now for $5. If you want some new digs, be warned that both packs will only be offered for a limited time.

On the PC front, a new event mode goes live Thursday, May 24 at 7 p.m. PT. The mode, dubbed Ghillie Crossing, removes all guns and vehicles from the maps and asks players to fight to the death with only crossbows and melee weapons. The weekend event runs until Sunday, May 27 at 7 p.m. PT.