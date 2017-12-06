Desert-themed map for ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ finally gets a name

Thus far, the worldwide multiplayer phenomenon PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has only featured one massive map set in Eastern Europe. It has made for some amazing moments, but its rugged forest and dilapidated buildings might have become stale for some players. Luckily, the game’s second map will be hitting PUBG prior to the game’s full release later this month.

We already knew that Battlegrounds‘ second map would take place in the desert, but we now have a name for it: “Miramar.” The desert doesn’t offer the same foliage as the original “Erangel” map, which should provide more opportunities for long-range sniper shots and for players to scout the terrain more clearly.

“When we decided to create a new map, we focused on creating an environment that is very different from Erangel,” the development team said in an announcement. “We wanted to go the opposite direction of having lush fields and forests, and arrived at the harsh and unforgiving desert of what we can now reveal is Miramar. The unique terrain and dense urban areas of Miramar will create a new Battle Royale experience where the old strategies may no longer work and new tactics are required.”

Miramar is hot and unforgiving, but that doesn’t mean it’s a homogeneous map. Several cities and towns are scattered across it that offer diversity suited for a variety of playing styles. “Valle del Mar,” for instance, borders the ocean, and a controllable bridge is the only thing connecting it to the rest of the map. “Monte Nuevo,” meanwhile, is a compound resembling a prison, and its high walls should give snipers plenty of opportunities to kill targets from afar. The enormous city “Los Leones” should offer the best opportunities for stealth players. It’s the largest city on the map and is filled with buildings that lend themselves well to ambush opportunities — or hiding if you prefer to be a coward.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will officially release in its “1.0” state later this month. The game will come to Xbox One on December 12, and it’s currently available in Early Access on Steam. A mobile version is also in the works for the Chinese market.