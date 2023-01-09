 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Warzone 2.0 players are getting shadowbanned for earning too many kills

Joseph Yaden
By

The list of issues in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is lengthy, and now a new problem has begun making the rounds. Numerous players have complained of getting shadowbanned in error, forcing them into lobbies full of cheaters.

Shadowbans are different from regular bans in that your account isn’t actually removed from the game. Instead, a shadowbanned account is placed into lobbies with other players suspected of cheating, making it difficult to enjoy the game. Since Warzone 2.0 is free-to-play, it’s easy for a user to simply create a new account to continue cheating, which is why Activision has implemented the shadowban solution while players are investigated.

Since Warzone 2.0 launched, players have reported being shadowbanned for no reason. That would be bad enough, but now users report that if you earn 10 kills in a match, you’ll get disconnected and shadowbanned. This means players have to wait several days for Activision to review and reinstate the account.

Below is a clip from popular Warzone YouTuber IceManIsaac showing what it looks like in-game.

This is what it looks like in game 🙃 pic.twitter.com/74NbRtWCrE

&mdash; GUARD Isaac (@IceManIsaac) January 4, 2023

It’s frustrating enough to get shadowbanned for no reason, but getting penalized for being good at the game is an entirely different beast. If you’re familiar with Warzone 2.0, you’ll know it’s not easy to earn 10 kills in a match, so it’s understandable that players are so upset about this issue.

This bug seems to be relatively consistent across the board, as many players have reported being shadowbanned — each time after earning 10 kills in a match. The worst part is that, much like with other issues, Activision has yet to give the community any sort of update about this particular problem. Players are hoping for some sort of fix alongside the upcoming Season 2 update, which launches in February 2023.

For now, we recommend taking it easy in Warzone 2.0, as you may get kicked after earning your 10th kill.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Warzone 2.0 players are hoarding self-revive kits to pull off easy wins
Characters in helicopter in Warzone 2.0.
Is Modern Warfare 2 cross-platform?
Characters running on highway in Modern Warfare II.
Fortnite Chapter 4 has completely stolen Warzone 2.0’s thunder
Doonslayer battling demon in Fortnite.
Warzone 2 PC settings guide: best graphics, audio and interface settings
Character standing at the top of a platform in Warzone 2.0.
This starter Asus gaming PC and 24-inch monitor bundle is a steal
The Asus ROG gaming PC and Asus TUF gaming monitor against a white background.
Get this Asus gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 while it’s $300 off
A person using the Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop.
The Steam Awards: winners and nominees
Four players fight in an Elden Ring colosseum.
I need better reasons to be excited about 2023’s biggest games
Spaceship on planet in Starfield.
The best games on PlayStation Plus, Extra, and Premium
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.
The best upcoming Nintendo Switch games: 2023 and beyond
Alear and Marth open a door in Fire Emblem Engage.
New art for The Last of Us multiplayer spinoff teases its seaside setting
The second piece of The Last of Us multiplayer concept art shows two players walking toward a beached yacht.
Fortnite Guardian Shield: locations and how to use
Guardian Shield in Fortnite.
The best upcoming PS5 games: 2023 and beyond
Frey prepares spells to attack a creature in Forspoken.