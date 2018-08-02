‘PUBG Mobile’ teams up with ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’ for crossover event

Digital Trends
Your phone is not going to self-destruct in five seconds, but you can currently experience a load of new Mission: Impossible — Fallout content in PUBG Mobile. The portable version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has added all-new items and challenges inspired by the new Tom Cruise movie.

The latest free update for the game includes movie-themed challenges for its “Team Rush” and “Survival” modes, as well as modes played in first-person. Completing challenges will reward your account with “Agent IDs,” which are then used to unlock outfit items that look similar to what Cruise wears in the film. These include a special jacket, pants, and boots, but you have to collect quite a few IDs in order to unlock them.

Upon loading up the game for the first time since the update, you will be greeted by the classic Mission: Impossible theme. You also see themed parachutes when you jump out of the plane at the beginning of a match, much like adrenaline-junkie Cruise apparently did 106 times during the shooting of Fallout.

The only thing scarier than your star jumping out of a plane 106 times is your second-biggest star having to potentially shave his iconic mustache. This was a real concern during the shooting of Fallout, which overlapped with the reshoot schedule of Justice League. Henry Cavill, who has a supporting role in Fallout and starred as Superman in Justice League, needed to be clean-shaven for his role in the latter film, resulting in his mustache being digitally removed in a few scenes. The result wasn’t particularly good, but we’re glad he was able to keep his facial hair for Mission: Impossible – Fallout. At one point, it was even suggested that his mustache could be partially regrown and then digitally filled in, which would have cost an extra $3 million.

It isn’t entirely clear if the next film will focus on Cruise, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and company as they fend off 100 attackers on an ever-shrinking island, but we wouldn’t be opposed to it. PUBG Mobile is available for free on iOS and Android. The paid version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available on Xbox One and PC.

