PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is coming to PlayStation 4 on December 7, PUBG Corp. announced in a press release.

“We’re excited to expand our PUBG service and introduce new communities to our battle royale game,” PUBG Corp. CEO Changhan Kim said in a statement. “PlayStation has developed an amazing community of passionate gamers and we can’t wait to join them this holiday season.”

Unlike when the Xbox One edition debuted last year, PUBG on PS4 will have all of the game’s key features at launch. The three current maps — Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok — will all be available to drop in on from day one. The PS4 version will support ranking systems, special events, and achievements, just to name a few of PUBG‘s ever-evolving systems.

To celebrate the launch on Sony’s platform, those who pre-order will get a pair of items that PlayStation fans will likely recognize. First, you’ll be able to wear a Nathan Drake explorer outfit from the Uncharted series. Rather than wearing a regular old backpack, you can strap on Ellie’s signature backpack from The Last of Us. So while Nathan and Ellie will never meet — different Naughty Dog game universes and all — you can bring a piece of each of them with you onto the battlefield.

If you have a PS4 Pro, PUBG will support HDR, though there’s no mention of 4K support. That’s kind of a bummer considering PUBG runs in native 4K on Xbox One X.

Three different editions of the game will be released, all of which are available to pre-order now. The base game, dubbed the Looter’s Edition, goes for the standard PUBG price of $30. The Survivor’s Edition, $50, comes with 2,300 G-Coin (currency normally purchased with real cash) and 20,000 BP, PUBG‘s in-game currency. The Champion’s Edition, $60, ups the G-Coin number to 6,000 along with the 20,000 BP.

Both the Survivor’s and Champion’s editions also come with a survivor pass called “Vikendi.” Vikendi is a new, optional progression system that gives users the opportunity to earn additional awards. The survivor pass will be available as individual purchase as well and is coming to Xbox One and PC, too. While we don’t know the sorts of rewards you can earn with the pass, PUBG Corp. promised to outline the pass soon.

PUBG's reveal for PS4 comes after months of rampant speculation.