Digital Trends
Gaming

‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ parachutes onto PlayStation 4 on December 7

Steven Petite
By

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is coming to PlayStation 4 on December 7, PUBG Corp. announced in a press release.

“We’re excited to expand our PUBG service and introduce new communities to our battle royale game,” PUBG Corp. CEO Changhan Kim said in a statement. “PlayStation has developed an amazing community of passionate gamers and we can’t wait to join them this holiday season.”

Unlike when the Xbox One edition debuted last year, PUBG on PS4 will have all of the game’s key features at launch. The three current maps — Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok — will all be available to drop in on from day one. The PS4 version will support ranking systems, special events, and achievements, just to name a few of PUBG‘s ever-evolving systems.

To celebrate the launch on Sony’s platform, those who pre-order will get a pair of items that PlayStation fans will likely recognize. First, you’ll be able to wear a Nathan Drake explorer outfit from the Uncharted series. Rather than wearing a regular old backpack, you can strap on Ellie’s signature backpack from The Last of Us. So while Nathan and Ellie will never meet — different Naughty Dog game universes and all — you can bring a piece of each of them with you onto the battlefield.

PUBG Shotgun
PUBG Corp.

If you have a PS4 Pro, PUBG will support HDR, though there’s no mention of 4K support. That’s kind of a bummer considering PUBG runs in native 4K on Xbox One X.

Three different editions of the game will be released, all of which are available to pre-order now. The base game, dubbed the Looter’s Edition, goes for the standard PUBG price of $30. The Survivor’s Edition, $50, comes with 2,300 G-Coin (currency normally purchased with real cash) and 20,000 BP, PUBG‘s in-game currency. The Champion’s Edition, $60, ups the G-Coin number to 6,000 along with the 20,000 BP.

Both the Survivor’s and Champion’s editions also come with a survivor pass called “Vikendi.” Vikendi is a new, optional progression system that gives users the opportunity to earn additional awards. The survivor pass will be available as individual purchase as well and is coming to Xbox One and PC, too. While we don’t know the sorts of rewards you can earn with the pass, PUBG Corp. promised to outline the pass soon.

PUBG‘s reveal for PS4 comes after months of rampant speculation. To prepare for the PS4 launch, make sure to bookmark our PUBG guides: Best guns, beginner’s guide, and advanced tips and tricks.

Don't Miss

Everyone's favorite Pokémon turns gumshoe in 'Detective Pikachu' trailer
fallout 76 announced fallout76
Gaming

‘Fallout 76’ day one patch is 52 GB, bigger than the 45 GB game

Fallout 76 is a 45 GB download, but its day one patch is even bigger at a hefty 52 GB. The contents of the patch remain unknown, but it will likely incorporate feedback from the game's beta testers.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
call of duty black ops 4 zombies secrets revealed
Gaming

Fired Treyarch tester spills ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies’ secrets

A former Treyarch employee revealed numerous Call of Duty: Blacks Ops 4 Zombies secrets. Among the unraveled mysteries were the Viking Boat puzzle in IX and the purpose of the Engine Room valves in Voyage of Despair.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with this list of the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best gaming console
Gaming

Sony could be working on a screen-equipped PlayStation controller

A patent recently granted to Sony seems to point to the company creating a controller with a touchscreen. The patent was filed in 2017 and granted in October 2018, which could mean it is planned for the next PlayStation.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
sea of thieves press ship battle
Gaming

Xbox gaming chief has sights set on improving Microsoft Store experience

Xbox chief Phil Spencer acknowledged that the Microsoft Store still has a ways to go to become a solid platform for PC gamers. Microsoft promised to work toward improving the frequently buggy experience with gamers in mind.
Posted By Steven Petite
pc classic plug and play system pcclassic
Gaming

The plug-and-play PC Classic joins the retro console bandwagon

Gaming company Unit-e is creating the PC Classic, a plug-and-play retro console that will come bundled with around 30 of the best DOS games. The system will support gamepads and keyboard setups.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
battlefield v review feat
Product Review

‘Battlefield V’ shows up late for battle, but it's still unprepared

Battlefield V’s War Stories give us a new perspective on World War II, but the game’s lack of polish across both its campaign and multiplayer modes are almost impossible to ignore.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
detective pikachu trailer 2
Gaming

Everyone’s favorite Pokémon turns gumshoe in ‘Detective Pikachu’ trailer

The first Detective Pikachu trailer has arrived, and it looks like a video game movie could actually be good? Voiced by Ryan Reynolds, Pikachu is undeniably cute in what is shaping up to be a family-friendly buddy comedy.
Posted By Steven Petite
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

Here are the best Black Friday deals you can get for Xbox One, PS4, and Switch

If you're in the market for a new video game console, there's no better time to pick one up than Black Friday. These are the best video game console deals for Black Friday 2018, including PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Best Free to Play Games
Gaming

The best free-to-play games you can play right now

Believe it or not, free-to-play games have evolved into engaging, enjoyable experiences. Here are a few of our favorites that you can play right now, including Warframe and the perennially-popular League of Legends.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Fortnite Guides

Tips and tricks, challenges guides, user guide, and more Fortnite: Battle Royale is a mode that’s constantly changing and evolving over time. With each new season comes new challenges, weapons, vehicles, and limited time modes. Battle…
Posted By Felicia Miranda
fortnite guide season 6 feature image
Gaming

Fortnite

Our full coverage Fortnite from Epic Games first arrived on PC as an early access game in 2017. Featuring a mode called Save the World, players could jump online with a group of friends to collect resources, build structures, and defend…
Posted By Felicia Miranda
best new games of the month version 1480401360 last guardian upcoming header
Deals

The best cheap-but-awesome PS4 game deals under $20

The PlayStation 4 has hit its stride in recent years and is now more affordable than ever. If you have a PS4 or are thinking of buying one, we’ve collected some must-have games. The best part? Each of these is just $20 or less.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen