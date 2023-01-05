Razer is breaking into the VR space with its firs Meta Quest 2 accessories. Its Adjustable Head Strap System and Facial Interface aim to make the headset more comfortable, allowing for longer play sessions.

The product line was announced at Razer’s CES 2023 presentation, which highlighted the Razer Edge, Razer Blade 16, and more. These peripherals are particularly notable as they mark Razer’s first experiments with VR, which involve tinkering with preexisting headsets. The project is a collaboration between Razer and ResMed, a company that specializes in human factors.

The Adjustable Head Strap System is exactly what its name implies. Its a third-party head strap that replaces the one that comes attached to the Meta Quest 2. Its made from soft nylon and features a “quick slip-on” design that makes it easy for players to get in and out of the headset. Razer notes that the strap offers optimized weight distribution to keep the headset more balanced.

The Facial Interface aims to reduce skin irritation and reduce facial pressure while using VR. Razer says that the ultr-thin interface is made from “medical-grade, hypoallergenic materials” and features a crevice-free surface that’s easy to clean. Its built to block light while still providing ventilation, and is aimed at finding the right balance between comfort and support.

Neither product has an official price or release date yet, but both are scheduled to launch sometime in the first quarter of 2023.

The Meta Quest 2 is just the start for Razer. When asked if the company has plans to expand to other headsets like the Meta Quest Pro, it confirmed that this is just the start of its push into VR. Razer wouldn’t comment on what other headsets it might look to target next, but VR enthusiasts can likely expect to see more down the line.

