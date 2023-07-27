How to unlock the Invader in Remnant 2

Archetypes are what Remnant 2 designates their classes. Unlike the first game which had only three to pick from, the sequel has 10 total classes to pick and change between, however, the majority of them are not available when you begin. You will need to first pick one of the starting four Archetypes before going out into the world to unlock the rest. Some are easier to unlock than others, with the Invader being one that has stumped many players. If you want to try out one of the most unique classes in Remnant 2, here's how you can unlock it.

How to unlock the Invader

Unlike most other Archetypes you can unlock, the Invader first requires you to get a very specific weapon.

Step 1: First, we need to get the Dreamcatcher weapon by heading to Losomn and into the Marrow Parish.

Step 2: Navigate this zone until you find the gate to the large estate and find your way inside.

Step 3: Collect the three Stone-Carved Dolls, and the Prison Cell Key while you're at it, inside and give them to the Head Doctor locked in a cell in the basement. Use the key to set her free.

Step 4: Pick up the Nightweaver Stone Doll.

Step 5: Continue through the zone until you reach the Tormented Asylum.

Step 6: Locate the cell full of a glowing mass of webs.

Step 7: Use the Nightweaver Stone Doll on the web to get the Dreamcatcher.

Step 8: Now that you have the necessary weapon, load up into the Corrupted Harbor in Root Earth.

Step 9: Continue to the crashed ship and use the Dreamcatcher to destroy the pod creature producing the fog to clear it from the area and get a Walker's Dream item.

Step 10: Use the Walker's Dream item to teleport yourself to the Twilight Vale.

Step 11: Fight and defeat the boss named Bane and pick up the Wooden Shiv it drops.

Step 12: Return to Ward 13 and give the Wooden Shiv to Wallace to craft the Serrated Root Blade that unlocks the Invader Archetype.

