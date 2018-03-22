‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered’ reportedly on the way

Share

In 2016, Activision released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered alongside the new game Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. It became a hit, bringing first-person shooter fans back to 2007 with its intense campaign and down-to-earth multiplayer, and it appears Activision isn’t done yet, with a Modern Warfare 2 remaster reportedly next in line.

According to Charlie Intel, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is in development, but it isn’t being handled by Modern Warfare Remastered studio Raven Software. Instead, it could be in development at Beenox, a studio that has assisted in the development of last-gen Call of Duty games in the past.

Perhaps most interestingly, the report claimed Modern Warfare 2 Remastered will not feature a multiplayer component, instead only offering the campaign. This was corroborated by a second Eurogamer report, which also stated the game is set for an April 20 release date instead of a launch alongside Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 in October.

If earlier Amazon Italy listings were correct, the game will be priced below the last remastered game’s $40. The decision to release it as a stand-alone title could have been influenced by the popularity of Treyarch’s Black Ops games — they likely won’t need a bundled remastered game in order to sell millions of copies on launch day.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 expanded on the customization and kill-streaks of the original Modern Warfare game, adding several fantastic multiplayer maps that kept the game in players’ disc drives for months. At launch, it was a bit of a mess, as bugs were allowing players to cheat and gain unfair advantages over their opponents. These problems were fixed relatively quickly, though, and it’s unlikely they’d be what kept the remastered game from including a multiplayer mode.

The next installment in the series, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, was announced earlier this month for an October 12 release date on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A full “community reveal event” is coming on May 17, much like Activision did last year with Call of Duty: WWII. Presumably, this will give us a look at gameplay ahead of E3, which will take place a few weeks later.