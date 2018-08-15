Digital Trends
‘Diablo III’ is reportedly bringing loot-filled goodness to Switch this year

Gabe Gurwin
Blizzard Entertainment has said in the past that releasing Overwatch on the Nintendo Switch would be a huge challenge, and there’s little change of something like World of Warcraft or Heroes of the Storm hitting the hybrid console. Diablo III is another story, however, and it looks like the game will be coming to Switch sooner than expected.

A now-deleted Forbes article let the news slip ahead of its official announcement, revealing that the Switch version will launch in 2018 and packs in the Reaper of Souls and Rise of the Necromancer expansions, similar to other versions of the game currently available at retail. The game will support four-player cooperative play either on one Switch console, with four different Switch consoles locally, or online via Nintendo Switch Online. It will also include special Zelda-themed cosmetic items for portrait frames, pets, wings, and armor, similar to what Skyrim did when it launched on the console.

Just last week, Blizzard released a video titled “The Future of Diablo,” where the company teased the projects it has in the works. During the video, the studio said it is actually working on more than one Diablo project, though it failed to elaborate on what that meant, and said more information would be coming this year. It seems quite likely that the “more information” was related to Diablo III on Switch, but it still leaves open the possibility that a full-fledged fourth game is also in the works. If Diablo 4 is in development, we could still hear about it before the end of the year, but we doubt it will be in the same breath as the official Nintendo Switch announcement.

Blizzard just released the latest expansion for World of Warcraft, Battle for Azeroth, which sees the game’s world thrown into chaos as all-out war breaks out between the Horde and the Alliance. The expansion adds multiple playable areas, “allied races,” 20-player cooperative Warfronts, a new level cap, and a ton of new story-based quests for players to complete.

If you can’t wait to play Diablo III on Switch, the game is available now on PC, Mac, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 3.

