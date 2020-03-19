Resident Evil 3 demo out now, open beta set for Resistance

Xbox One and PlayStation 4 owners can now check out what improvements Capcom has made to its upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake.

A free Resident Evil 3 demo is now available on both the PlayStation Store and Xbox Live. That’s not the only taste of survival horror that the Japanese publisher has in store for players, as an open beta for Resident Evil Resistance, an asymmetrical multiplayer mode that will launch with the remake, is now available for download (although online servers won’t become available until March 27). Both the single-player campaign and the multiplayer mode will release together on April 3 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Taking place a day prior to what happens in Resident Evil 2, the Resident Evil 3 demo puts players in the shoes of former Special Tactics and Rescue Service member Jill Valentine as she tries to escape from Raccoon City. Players will be able to encounter Nemesis, the dangerous bioweapon that chases Valentine throughout the game, and will be tasked with taking out a number of zombies along the way.

Unique to the demo are 20 Mr. Charlie bobbleheads scattered around the world that Capcom wants players to look for. Purposefully placed in obscure locations, the figures won’t be easy to find. Just like RE2‘s Mr. Raccoon figures, players will have to smash them for the collectible to count.

Starting on March 27, players can experience Resistance‘s one-versus-four multiplayer action. One player will be the Mastermind, who has kidnapped four survivors and put them in a life-or-death situation for research purposes. The Mastermind can observe the player’s actions and set up traps to prevent the other players from escaping. Meanwhile, the four survivors will look to work together in order to survive. The beta will be available right up until the game launches on April 3, so there is plenty of time to give it a whirl.

Resident Evil 3 is a remake of 1999’s Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, which was originally released on PlayStation. It comes just one year after Capcom launched a critically acclaimed updated version of Resident Evil 2. The developer will look to update the 20-year-old survival horror title in similar ways as it features a bevy of gameplay and graphical enhancements, including a new control scheme, better artificial intelligence, and a more spacious depiction of Raccoon City.

