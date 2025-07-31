Revisit some of the best games on PlayStation Plus this weekend (August 1-3)

August is going to be a big month for game news thanks to Gamescom, but not so much for releases until the end. That’s when we’ll get our hands on Metal Gear Solid: Delta and the PS5 exclusive Lost Soul Aside. As always, we also have some great new PlayStation Plus games on the way on August 5, but that means we have one more weekend to fill before getting our hands on another excellent month of games. I’ll be the first to say that navigating the backlog of games on PS Plus is cumbersome to say the least, but there are tons of top-tier games hidden in those menus you may not know are there. This weekend, join me in giving these awesome games some love.

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

Devil May Cry was the latest video game show to get adapted back in April thanks to the animated Netflix show that perfectly recaptured that early 2000s style. While it took some liberties with the lore and characters, it brought a ton of attention to the original series. Everyone has their personal favorite entry, but Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition is widely considered to be the peak of the stylish action franchise. The Special Edition is built specifically with current-gen systems in mind for perfect performance, amazing graphics, but also a ton of new content. The most exciting of which is the ability to play as Virgil in addition to Nero, Dante, and V. If you like styling on demons, seeing some of the craziest cutscenes in gaming, and over-the-top battles, you will struggle to find a better game than this.

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

World War Z: Aftermath

One of the most interesting games coming to PS Plus next month is the cult classic DayZ. This survival game originated as a mod of another game, Arma 2, before expanding into its own massive zombie survival game. It is a hardcore and punishing take on zombie games, but also old, clunky, and it demands a lot of time to become proficient in. What I suggest as an alternative, or warm-up if you’re keen on that type of experience, is World War Z: Aftermath. This zombie shooter is much more on the arcade-y side of the scale, playing more like a Left 4 Dead game, only with hundreds more zombies swarming you at a time. If you played Space Marine 2 last year, this is from the same team so you can expect that same level of mayhem. Grab some friends and have a blast ripping thousands of zombies to shreds.

World War Z: Aftermath is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

I’ll talk more about it next week, but we have a somewhat weak anime game coming next week. Sadly, it is still a rarity when a game based on an anime is even average, let alone good. But if there’s one studio you can count on to make an amazing anime fighter, it’s Arc System Works. This is the team that made Dragon Ball FighterZ and my pick for this week, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. Don’t let the fact that it’s a fighting game turn you off — there are tons of beginner-friendly options and tutorials to get you pulling off combos and flashy supers in no time. Plus, there are tons of side modes and a fully featured single-player mode to play with. With full rollback netcode, though, this game plays like a dream online.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is available now on PS4, PS5, and PC.