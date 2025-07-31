 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Revisit some of the best games on PlayStation Plus this weekend (August 1-3)

By
Ray tracing showcase in devil may cry 5.
Capcom

August is going to be a big month for game news thanks to Gamescom, but not so much for releases until the end. That’s when we’ll get our hands on Metal Gear Solid: Delta and the PS5 exclusive Lost Soul Aside. As always, we also have some great new PlayStation Plus games on the way on August 5, but that means we have one more weekend to fill before getting our hands on another excellent month of games. I’ll be the first to say that navigating the backlog of games on PS Plus is cumbersome to say the least, but there are tons of top-tier games hidden in those menus you may not know are there. This weekend, join me in giving these awesome games some love.

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

Devil May Cry was the latest video game show to get adapted back in April thanks to the animated Netflix show that perfectly recaptured that early 2000s style. While it took some liberties with the lore and characters, it brought a ton of attention to the original series. Everyone has their personal favorite entry, but Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition is widely considered to be the peak of the stylish action franchise. The Special Edition is built specifically with current-gen systems in mind for perfect performance, amazing graphics, but also a ton of new content. The most exciting of which is the ability to play as Virgil in addition to Nero, Dante, and V. If you like styling on demons, seeing some of the craziest cutscenes in gaming, and over-the-top battles, you will struggle to find a better game than this.

Recommended Videos

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

World War Z: Aftermath

One of the most interesting games coming to PS Plus next month is the cult classic DayZ. This survival game originated as a mod of another game, Arma 2, before expanding into its own massive zombie survival game. It is a hardcore and punishing take on zombie games, but also old, clunky, and it demands a lot of time to become proficient in. What I suggest as an alternative, or warm-up if you’re keen on that type of experience, is World War Z: Aftermath. This zombie shooter is much more on the arcade-y side of the scale, playing more like a Left 4 Dead game, only with hundreds more zombies swarming you at a time. If you played Space Marine 2 last year, this is from the same team so you can expect that same level of mayhem. Grab some friends and have a blast ripping thousands of zombies to shreds.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

World War Z: Aftermath is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

I’ll talk more about it next week, but we have a somewhat weak anime game coming next week. Sadly, it is still a rarity when a game based on an anime is even average, let alone good. But if there’s one studio you can count on to make an amazing anime fighter, it’s Arc System Works. This is the team that made Dragon Ball FighterZ and my pick for this week, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. Don’t let the fact that it’s a fighting game turn you off — there are tons of beginner-friendly options and tutorials to get you pulling off combos and flashy supers in no time. Plus, there are tons of side modes and a fully featured single-player mode to play with. With full rollback netcode, though, this game plays like a dream online.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is available now on PS4, PS5, and PC.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (June 20-22)
A crew in FBC: Firebreak.

More and more I am finding myself getting more excited for the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium game announcements than the Essential ones. It always varies, but months like this are some of my favorites. We are getting treated to a day one release, a ton of sleeper hits that didn't get enough attention, and one influential PS2 classic that is great to have available as a PS5 game. Today also just so happens to be the first day of summer, so what better time than now to close the curtains, crank up the AC, and play some great games courtesy of PS Plus? This is my hand-picked selection of PlayStation Plus games you need to play this weekend.

FBC: Firebreak

Read more
3 PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (June 13-15)
Dead by Daylight player standing in front of a fire.

After the State of Play last week, followed by all the Summer Game Fest announcements, PlayStation fans have tons of upcoming PS5 games to look forward to. The only downside is we can't play them right now. That's where my weekly PS Plus game recommendations come in to save the weekend. This time around, I wanted to mix things up by celebrating Friday the 13th as well as give you some games to wet your appetites for a few of the more exciting game announcements. I've crammed in a classic multiplayer game, brutal single-player adventure, and cult classic strategy title here to cover as many bases as possible.

Dead by Daylight

Read more
3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (June 6-8)
Faux getting huge air in Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.

We're fully in showcase season with SGF 2025 starting today and a surprise State of Play happening earlier this week with tons of upcoming PS5 games shown off. Oh, and there's a little console called the Nintendo Switch 2 that just came out as well. But if you're a PlayStation faithful, you will need some games to play this weekend between showcases and while waiting for Death Stranding 2. Last week we got an early drop of PlayStation Plus games, but there's even more that just hit the service this week you might've forgotten about. I've picked out a fresh batch of brand new games you can get lost in over the weekend, so let's get to it.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

Read more