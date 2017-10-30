‘Rocket League’ jets its way onto the Nintendo Switch this November

Why it matters to you With the portability of the Nintendo Switch, Rocket League fans won't have to wait much longer for mobile multiplayer.

When Nintendo first revealed that the popular multiplayer game Rocket League was coming to the Switch, fans grew excited about competitive matches on the go. With the holiday season right around the corner, players can start boosting before Black Friday.

According to Psyonix, the Nintendo Switch port of Rocket League launches November 14 for $2o on the Nintendo eShop. Right out of the gate, Switch owners receive all the previous game modes and features that are found in other versions of the game. This includes Hockey, Dropshot, and a number of rotating modes. Like other versions of Rocket League, it will also support cross-network play. Although the launch is only weeks away, these supported systems have yet to be announced.

Special to the Switch version are exclusive Battle-Cars and customization items as special unlockables. The two Battle-Cars that have already been announced include the Mario and Luigi NSR and Samus’ Gunship. Both vehicles have variant skins depending on which team players choose before a match. Each car comes with a special boost. Representing the Mario Bros. is the Super Star trail while Samus’ Gunship uses a Wave Beam. Other Nintendo-themed items, including Mario and Luigi hats, are also available.

In addition to bringing portability to Rocket League, Nintendo’s flagship console also allows for local wireless multiplayer. Without using Wi-Fi, players can gather in a circle and compete.

Rocket League first release in 2015 for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. It was a spiritual successor to Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket Powered Battle Cars. After starting a craze, it wasn’t long before the game found its way onto the Xbox One. Before the game’s official announcement during Nintendo’s Treehouse presentation at E3 2017, Psyonix has been teasing the possibility of a port for a while.

In the current Switch library, multiplayer games are few and far between. Nintendo has Mario Kart 8, Arms, and Splatoon, but there are not a lot of followers outside of that. Rocket League adds a level of precision to the competitive game scene that feels right at home on the Switch. With both Psyonix and Nintendo already having large followings, Rocket League on Switch smells like a recipe for success.