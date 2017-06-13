‘Rocket League’ rolls onto the Nintendo Switch later this year

Why it matters to you Rocket League has conquered both PC and console, but this is the first time we've been able to take it to go.

After much teasing, and a lot of prodding by the community, Psyonix has officially announced Rocket League for Nintendo Switch at the first Nintendo Treehouse from E3 2017. The follow-up to the cult hit Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle Cars made its debut in the Summer of 2015, and has become a constant presence in the gaming community ever since — and now it’s gone portable.

Right out of the gate, the Switch version of Rocket League will feature all the game modes and features found in the other versions of Rocket League. Since release, the team at Psyonix has added a bevy of new game types, including Hockey, volleyball in the form of Dropshot, and a number of rotating modes. It will also sport cross-network play, although between what systems is still up in the air.

There’s also a raft of customization options, from tires to hats, and Nintendo users will see some exclusive Mario and Luigi hats, among other exclusive cars that the team wasn’t ready to talk about today. The Nintendo Switch version of Rocket League will feature some unique features for the console, including local wireless multiplayer, presumably so players can sit around somewhere with out dedicated Wi-Fi and get their game on.

The multiplayer title is a big grab for Nintendo, which is looking to bolster not just a larger game library for the Switch, but a selection of more precise, competitive games. With the upcoming debut of Arms, a boxing game, and Splatoon 2, which already has a rich following and competitive scene, Rocket League should feel right at home by the time it releases later this year.

There’s no exact release date for Rocket League on Nintendo Switch, but a release window of this holiday season was mentioned. There are clearly more details forthcoming about the port, and we’re excited to hear more about it, possibly even on the showfloor during our continuing coverage of E3.