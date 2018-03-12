‘Sea of Thieves’ riddles give clever pirates a chance to win real treasure

Share

Sea of Thieves launches later this month, and it offers players the chance to live out their swashbuckling fantasies. In addition to destroying enemy ships and fighting monsters, you’ll have the opportunity to find buried treasure — but if you’re looking for treasure that’s a little more tangible, “The Quest for the Golden Bananas” is what you need.

The Quest for the Golden Bananas is a Sea of Thieves-themed real-world treasure contest that tasks teams of four pirates with solving a series of riddles. Beginning on March 19 at 3 a.m. and continuing for the next three days, the contest will feature 15 total riddles, and the answers can be found online as well as in a few geographical locations like Key West, Florida and Berlin, Germany.

Microsoft also warned interested players that they’ll need to write down their answers elsewhere in advance, as they can’t be submitted until all 15 riddles have been released. This fits in line with Sea of Thieves‘ gameplay, as players must remember where locations are through the in-game map and landmarks.

Once your team has completed all fifteen riddles, you’ll submit your final answer and the fastest teams from each region — the contest is available to those in the U.K., U.S., Canada, France, Germany, and Australia — will come together for one final challenge. The winner will receive the titular Golden Bananas, created by Smith & Harris Goldsmiths and valued at about $30,000 per banana. There are four total, so each crew member can take home a banana and not eat it in one bite.

We’re excited to put Sea of Thieves through its paces (to the plank) later this month. The game’s free-form structure and bright colors are a breath of fresh air when compared to most of Microsoft’s other games, and it looks like a big return to form for developer Rare.

Sea of Thieves launches for Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs on March 20. The game supports cross-play between the two platforms, so you’ll be able to play cooperatively with friends even if they don’t own your system. It will also be available as part of Xbox Game Pass on the same day it releases.