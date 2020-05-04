How to secure your PSN account

Protecting your PlayStation Network account isn’t all fun and games. With your address, payment information, and game library attached, your PSN account and other gaming accounts are prime targets for hackers. It’s important to do all you can to keep it all safe. Here’s what you need to do to keep your PSN account safe.

Use a strong password

The first step in securing almost any account is to use a strong password. It’s best to have a unique password for all accounts and that isn’t shared with other services, like your email address or social media profiles. This prevents other accounts from being compromised if one password is leaked. Passwords should also vary in characters using a mix of numbers, letters, and special characters with no personal information included.

Enable two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication is a powerful second layer of protection for your PSN account. Enable two-factor authentication through account settings on a browser or navigate to the system settings on your PS4 directly.

The two-step verification feature is in the security section under the heading “2-step verification.” To activate two-factor authentication, you’ll need to put in your mobile number. Pick one that’s often readily available only to you.

Making a note of the backup code can help you gain access if you’re unable to use your phone for a unique code.

Keep track of logins

Two-factor authentication also allows you to verify login attempts and stop unauthorized users from accessing your PSN account. If you get a code sent to your phone without triggering a login or see any other login attempts, you should change your password immediately.

This isn’t only limited to your phone. You can also check if someone has accessed your login by visiting the email address associated with your PSN account on any web browser. You should receive notifications anytime someone logs in there.

Avoid sharing information

It’s common knowledge not to share passwords, but it’s just as important to avoid sites with too-good-to-be-true “special offers” that require private information. Even sharing account details with close friends should be avoided. Public computers aren’t recommend, but if you log into one, always make sure to log out successfully and never save your user ID or password on it.

In the same vein, public Wi-Fi without password protection or that many people have access to should be avoided. This can compromise your account as hackers frequently latch onto public Wi-Fi locations like cafes, schools, and libraries, as this is their playground. They are able to access information that is shared with the internet connection to hack into your device directly or simply steal your private information, such as email, phone number, and passwords without you even noticing.

