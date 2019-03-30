Digital Trends
Gaming

Sega Genesis Mini release date and price revealed, along with first 10 of 40 games

Aaron Mamiit
By
Sega Genesis Mini
The Sega Genesis Mini Sega

The Sega Genesis Mini will finally roll out in September, following the retro console trend started by the NES Classic Edition, the SNES Classic, and the PlayStation Classic.

Sega confirmed last year that the device was in the works, but it was originally supposed to be released only in Japan and based on the AtGames technology that also powered the poorly received Genesis Flashback HD in 2017. However, Sega decided to delay the retro console into this year, while dropping AtGames, developing its own software with M2, and launching it worldwide.

The release date and price for the Sega Genesis Mini have now been revealed, with the retro console to roll out on September 19 with a price tag of $80.

Sega made the announcement on stage at Sega Fes 2019, the company’s annual fan event in Tokyo. The first 10 games of the Sega Mega Drive Mini, the Japanese version of the retro console, were revealed at the event, with the first 10 games of the Sega Genesis Mini, the U.S. version, revealed afterwards:

  • Altered Beast
  • Castlevania: Bloodlines
  • Comix Zone
  • Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
  • Ecco the Dolphin
  • Gunstar Heroes
  • Shining Force
  • Sonic The Hedgehog
  • Space Harrier II
  • ToeJam & Earl

The Sega Genesis Mini will come with a pair of the classic wired controllers, plus a USB power adapter, a power cable, and an HDMI cable. The console is about 55 percent of the size of the original Sega Genesis, and it will be pre-loaded with a total of 40 games.

Preorder links for the retro console are coming soon, according to its official website. Gamers who would like to receive updates on the device may sign up for a newsletter.

Meanwhile, for fans who want to play classic Sega Genesis games now, there is the option of doing so with the Amazon Fire TV. The Sega Classics app was rolled out for the device last December, offering 25 of the console’s most popular games for only $15, including the Golden Axe and Street of Rage trilogies and three remastered Sonic titles. The games may be played using either a Bluetooth controller or the Fire TV remote, with features that allow players to rewind a few seconds and utilize multiple save slots for each game.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free-to-play games of 2019
Up Next

Valve to fix 'deep-rooted issues' with Artifact instead of releasing updates
sega genesis games available on amazon fire tv classics
Gaming

What are the Sega Genesis Mini’s secret, unannounced games?

The Sega Genesis Mini was recently announced along with 10 of its included games. Expected to launch this fall with 40 pre-loaded games, we decided to take a shot at guessing what other titles we'll see on Sega's own mini console.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
atari vcs final design unveiled amid another delay
Gaming

Atari VCS production-ready design unveiled after another delay

The team behind the Atari VCS unveiled the production-ready design of the retro console. The device was also recently revealed to have gained a processor upgrade, but at the cost of another delay.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

The hottest Nintendo Switch games you can get right now

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
sling tv
Home Theater

Everything to know about Sling TV: Channels, pricing, and more

Sling TV has grown a great deal since its launch. Now, there are more channels and more packages to choose from, with more being added all the time. Everything you need to know is right here.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
super smash bros ultimate first dlc persona 5 joker
Gaming

Best Buy allegedly leaks what Joker will look like in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Best Buy's weekly ad has allegedly leaked what Joker from Persona 5 will look like in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The leader of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts is expected to be added to the Nintendo Switch exclusive this April.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
huge video game collection earns texas man a guinness world record largest videogame
Gaming

Huge video game collection earns Texas man a Guinness world record

Antonio Monteiro has scored a Guinness world record for the largest video game collection. Monteiro has built his collection over several decades, and also has over 100 working consoles so that he can play each and every one of them.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best ergonomic mouse logitech mx master header
Computing

Detangle your desk with a mighty wireless mouse. Here are our six favorites

If you're looking for the best wireless mouse on the market, we've got the list for you!. These six models have something for everyone, whether you're a hardcore gamer or simply looking to ward off carpal tunnel.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Best Free to Play Games
Gaming

These awesome free-to-play games might be even better than the ones you paid for

Believe it or not, free-to-play games have evolved into engaging, enjoyable experiences. Here are a few of our favorites that you can play right now, including Warframe and the perennially popular League of Legends.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
MLB The Show 19 Pitching guide
Gaming

How to pitch and field like a boss in MLB The Show 19

Baseball is a pitcher's game in real life, and that translates over to MLB The Show 19 as well. With a sound pitching strategy, you can keep in even tough opponents off of the bases and the scoreboard.
Posted By Steven Petite
MLB The Show 19 Road to the Show Guide
Gaming

Make it to the big leagues in MLB The Show 19 with our guide to Road to the Show

MLB The Show 19 continues with the new stat progression system introduced in last year's iteration for Road to the Show. A few new wrinkles have been introduced to the mode, and our Road to the Show guide covers them all.
Posted By Steven Petite
You defeated Drunkard | How to beat Jouzou The Drunkard in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Gaming

Like a master ninja. How to beat Juzou The Drunkard in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Juzou the Drunkard is one of the mini bosses in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. He's an early big foe but one of the trickier mid-bosses to handle if you don't follow a set of important steps.
Posted By Steven Petite
google unveils stadia streaming service gdc news stage
Gaming

Could Google Stadia finally make game streaming a great way to play?

Google Stadia could be the game streaming service that finally does it right. Google promises high-resolution, HDR gaming, at high-frame rates for anyone in the world on almost any device. It's a tall order, but if anyone can do it, it's…
Posted By Jon Martindale
Yoshi's Crafted World review
Gaming

Yoshi’s Crafted World proves without a doubt that Mario was a monster

Remember how Mario repeatedly punched Yoshi in the back of the head in Super Mario World? Well, Yoshi's Crafted World, an insanely charming platformer, demonstrates how lovingly Yoshis treat each other -- unlike that wretched Mario.
Posted By Steven Petite
How to play Octane guide
Gaming

Get a head start mastering Apex Legend's newest character Octane with our guide

Apex Legends' newest legend Octane ran so fast in the Titanfall 2 gauntlet that he blew off his legs. Now dropping into Kings Canyon with prosthetics, Octane's ability set is still centered around speed. Here's how to play as Octane.
Posted By Steven Petite