Sega Genesis classic games are now playable through Amazon Fire TV devices, offering gamers a shot of nostalgia without requiring the purchase of a retro console.

The Sega Genesis was very popular from the late ’80s and early ’90s, and interestingly, remains a hot item in Brazil, where it resumed production in 2016. The SEGA Classics app for the Amazon Fire TV, however, will bring some of the console’s most popular games to more households.

The SEGA Classics app includes the following 25 games:

Alien Storm

Altered Beast

Beyond Oasis

Bio-Hazard Battle

Bonanza Bros

Columns

Comix Zone

Decap Attack

Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Dynamite Headdy

ESWAT: City Under Siege

Gain Ground

Golden Axe

Golden Axe II

Golden Axe III

Gunstar Heroes

Ristar

Sonic CD – Remastered

Sonic Spinball

Sonic the Hedgehog – Remastered

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – Remastered

Street of Rage

Street of Rage II

Street of Rage III

The Revenge of Shinobi

This is a pretty good collection of Sega Genesis games (looking at you, PlayStation Classic!), with the Golden Axe and Street of Rage trilogies and three remastered Sonic titles, all bundled inside an app with a price tag of $15. Players will be able to choose between two display modes, namely the standard 4:3 and the pixel perfect mode that offers a smaller but sharper output. There are also gameplay options, such as rewinding back a few seconds and multiple save slots for each game.

The Amazon listing for the Sega Classics app says that the games may be played with either a Bluetooth controller or the Fire TV remote, which is actually an acceptable input device, according to The Verge. The remote is flipped to the side, with the round directional button serving as the D-pad and the forward, back, and play buttons serving as the action buttons.

With the Sega Classics app for the Amazon Fire TV, Sega is following the retro gaming trend that was started by Nintendo’s NES Classic and SNES Classic. Sega also released the Sega Genesis Classics Collection for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in May and for the Nintendo Switch this month.

Players who want something physical to accompany their retro gaming experience will have to wait for the mini Sega Genesis, which was confirmed to be in development in April and is currently planned to be released in 2019.