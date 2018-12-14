Digital Trends
Sega Genesis classics now playable on Amazon Fire TV, no retro console required

Aaron Mamiit
By

Sega Genesis classic games are now playable through Amazon Fire TV devices, offering gamers a shot of nostalgia without requiring the purchase of a retro console.

The Sega Genesis was very popular from the late ’80s and early ’90s, and interestingly, remains a hot item in Brazil, where it resumed production in 2016. The SEGA Classics app for the Amazon Fire TV, however, will bring some of the console’s most popular games to more households.

The SEGA Classics app includes the following 25 games:

  • Alien Storm
  • Altered Beast
  • Beyond Oasis
  • Bio-Hazard Battle
  • Bonanza Bros
  • Columns
  • Comix Zone
  • Decap Attack
  • Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
  • Dynamite Headdy
  • ESWAT: City Under Siege
  • Gain Ground
  • Golden Axe
  • Golden Axe II
  • Golden Axe III
  • Gunstar Heroes
  • Ristar
  • Sonic CD – Remastered
  • Sonic Spinball
  • Sonic the Hedgehog – Remastered
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – Remastered
  • Street of Rage
  • Street of Rage II
  • Street of Rage III
  • The Revenge of Shinobi

This is a pretty good collection of Sega Genesis games (looking at you, PlayStation Classic!), with the Golden Axe and Street of Rage trilogies and three remastered Sonic titles, all bundled inside an app with a price tag of $15. Players will be able to choose between two display modes, namely the standard 4:3 and the pixel perfect mode that offers a smaller but sharper output. There are also gameplay options, such as rewinding back a few seconds and multiple save slots for each game.

The Amazon listing for the Sega Classics app says that the games may be played with either a Bluetooth controller or the Fire TV remote, which is actually an acceptable input device, according to The Verge. The remote is flipped to the side, with the round directional button serving as the D-pad and the forward, back, and play buttons serving as the action buttons.

With the Sega Classics app for the Amazon Fire TV, Sega is following the retro gaming trend that was started by Nintendo’s NES Classic and SNES Classic. Sega also released the Sega Genesis Classics Collection for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in May and for the Nintendo Switch this month.

Players who want something physical to accompany their retro gaming experience will have to wait for the mini Sega Genesis, which was confirmed to be in development in April and is currently planned to be released in 2019.

