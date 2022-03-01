  1. Gaming
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon Luna adds a Jackbox subscription and retro classics

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Amazon Luna is now available for all customers in the mainland United States. To celebrate the launch, the platform has added new gaming channels, including a retro game service featuring gaming classics and a Jackbox Party Pack subscription service.

Luna is Amazon’s cloud gaming platform. It features several channels that players can subscribe to, giving them access to different games. Amazon is expanding that selection with three enticing new channels.

The new Retro Channel will feature classic games for $5 a month. It’ll include games like Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Metal Slug 3, Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting, Shadowman: Remastered and more. Atari will play a big role in the channel’s launch as well. The historic game company is releasing seven of its iconic games on the channel. Here’s the full list of Atari games coming to the platform.

  • Centipede
  • Asteroids
  • Missile Command
  • Crystal Castles
  • Tempest
  • Pong
  • Super Breakout

The most intriguing new addition is the Jackbox Games Channel. For $5 a month, players will gain access to every Jackbox Party Pack game. Players usually have to purchase eight different packs to play them, making this the only available way to get them all for a monthly fee. The games will include Luna Couch support, which lets Luna subscribers invite friends to play even if they don’t have a subscription.

Finally, Luna will add a Prime Gaming Channel. That allows Amazon Prime members to access a rotating selection of games free of charge. To kick it off, Prime members can play Devil May Cry V, Observer: System Redux, Phogs!, and Flashback. From March 8 to 14, they’ll also get a chance to play Ubisoft’s Immortals Fenyx Rising.

The new channels are the most promising signs of life we’ve seen from Luna since its launch. Rather than trying to hook players with a scattershot library of games, the channel approach allows players to customize their subscription. At the very least, the Jackbox channel is a valuable addition that isn’t currently available by any other means.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Android games available (March 2022)

android games

Inside the unlikely Final Fantasy spinoff that time forgot

King Regis runs through Insomnia in A King's Tale: Final Fantasy XV.

The best upcoming Xbox Series X games

The best video games of February 2022

Armored character wielding sword in Elden Ring.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X70 modem pushes 5G to new heights

Conceptual image of Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 chip witih additonal mmWave, AI, and RF modules.

Horizon Forbidden West collectibles guide

Aloy looks over a gorgeous open world in Horizon Forbidden West.

Samsung hits new milestones in building virtual 5G networks

Blue panels showing 5G logo at CES booth.

Truphone pairs with Skylo for ‘breakthrough’ mobile coverage

Three iPhones showing the steps to scan an eSIM QR code.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Connect branding denotes superior Wi-Fi

Snapdragon Connect logo on an exploding digital landscape.

How to watch NASA launch next-gen weather satellite to space tomorrow

how to watch nasa launch next gen weather satellite space goes t

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 shows why Android 12L isn’t enough

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with keyboard.

Sikur One, a go-to Android phone for the privacy conscious

The Sikur One smartphone held by a person.