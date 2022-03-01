Amazon Luna adds a Jackbox subscription and retro classics

Amazon Luna is now available for all customers in the mainland United States. To celebrate the launch, the platform has added new gaming channels, including a retro game service featuring gaming classics and a Jackbox Party Pack subscription service.

Luna is Amazon’s cloud gaming platform. It features several channels that players can subscribe to, giving them access to different games. Amazon is expanding that selection with three enticing new channels.

The new Retro Channel will feature classic games for $5 a month. It’ll include games like Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Metal Slug 3, Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting, Shadowman: Remastered and more. Atari will play a big role in the channel’s launch as well. The historic game company is releasing seven of its iconic games on the channel. Here’s the full list of Atari games coming to the platform.

Centipede

Asteroids

Missile Command

Crystal Castles

Tempest

Pong

Super Breakout

The most intriguing new addition is the Jackbox Games Channel. For $5 a month, players will gain access to every Jackbox Party Pack game. Players usually have to purchase eight different packs to play them, making this the only available way to get them all for a monthly fee. The games will include Luna Couch support, which lets Luna subscribers invite friends to play even if they don’t have a subscription.

Finally, Luna will add a Prime Gaming Channel. That allows Amazon Prime members to access a rotating selection of games free of charge. To kick it off, Prime members can play Devil May Cry V, Observer: System Redux, Phogs!, and Flashback. From March 8 to 14, they’ll also get a chance to play Ubisoft’s Immortals Fenyx Rising.

The new channels are the most promising signs of life we’ve seen from Luna since its launch. Rather than trying to hook players with a scattershot library of games, the channel approach allows players to customize their subscription. At the very least, the Jackbox channel is a valuable addition that isn’t currently available by any other means.

