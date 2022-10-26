Amazon Fire TVs are getting their own cloud gaming hub dubbed Games on Fire TV. The app is similar to the Samsung Gaming Hub, though its focus is specifically on Amazon Luna rather than other streaming services.

According to a blog post that Amazon published on Wednesday, Games on Fire TV allows players to stream cloud games from their TV. If you’re already subscribed to Amazon Luna, the company’s cloud gaming service, you can stream games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, play a rotating selection of games for free every month on the Prime Gaming Channel, or download games from the Fire TV app store. The games that are currently available on the Prime Gaming Channel include League of Legends, Fallout 76, Total War: Warhammer II, and Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

The hub will also bring new game trailers and Twitch streams, which can be accessed regardless of whether you’re using a game controller or a Fire TV Stick remote. If you have an Amazon Fire TV and want to jump into Games on Fire TV, pair any Bluetooth wireless controller of your choice — PlayStation 5 DualSense, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller, etc. — and you can play your games right away. The app can be accessed via the Games section under the Find tab.

Amazon only mentions Luna integration, so it seems like the app won’t include services like Xbox Game Pass or GeForce Now at launch. It’s unclear if Amazon plans to bring more services to the app down the line, or if its just intended to support its own services.

Amazon’s improvement on cloud gaming comes on the heels of Google Stadia’s looming shutdown in January 2023 and other gaming companies coming up with their own cloud gaming handheld systems. Razer collaborated with Verizon and Qualcomm to create the Razer 5G Edge, and Logitech came out with the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld. Games on Fire TV is just an added bonus for those who have Amazon Luna.

