Jackbox Naughty Pack is about to make its games a whole lot dirtier

By
The Jackbox Naughty Pack | ESRB Trailer

Jackbox games can already be a bit naughty depending on your friend group, but if you ever wanted it to somehow be even more risqué, the previously announced Jackbox Naughty Pack now has a release window for September 2024.

We also now know it’ll have at least three games, with each supporting three to eight players. Most of the games in the pack are repurposed from other more “wholesome” games in Jackbox’s catalog, with the presentation game Let Me Finish being the exception. While Jackbox’s other presentation game, Talking Points, has players give a presentation on slides they’ve never seen before, Let Me Finish has people relay their opinions on specific prompts. The developer doesn’t specify how you win Let Me Finish, but we assume whoever gets the most votes on their maybe ridiculous opinions gets bragging rights at the party.

The other two are announced games are naughty versions of other Jackbox titles. First up is Fakin’ It All Night Long, which is just like Fakin’ It from Jackbox Party Pack 3. Everybody gets one task, except for the Faker, who gets another. Then the non-Fakers have to guess who’s the odd person out. Besides some more mature categories, All Night Long introduces a remote play mode, so you can finally play it online instead of just in person.

Fakin’ It hasn’t shown up in any packs since the third one, so it’ll at least introduce some new categories for fans of the original.

The other game is Dirty Drawful, which, as you can imagine, is a dirty version of the Pictionary-inspired Drawful. While you can make Drawful as dirty as you want, Jackbox ensured there were some risqué prompts that’ll keep you on theme.

The M-rated pack will cost $21.69 (heh) on Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch, and is now available to wish list on Steam. The company also recently released the free Jackbox Megapicker on Steam this week, which is a launcher that puts all your Party Packs in one place. However, it’s important to note that the Megapicker has been corrupting Steam Decks.

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
