Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered - Release Date Announcement Trailer

It’s been a long time since we’ve had a video game collaboration like 2011’s Shadows of the Damned, which brought together Resident Evil director Shinji Mikami and Gochi “Suda51” Suda, who is arguably best known for the No More Heroes series and Killer7. Now, Suda51 and his studio, Grasshopper Manufacture, have been working on Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered, and it’s set to release this Halloween, according to a new trailer posted on Wednesday.

Recommended Videos

Hella Remastered‘s trailer gets more ridiculous as it goes on. It shows off new footage and gameplay, as well as new features and costumes throughout, but it’s basically a flashy credits sequence that gets more and more absurd. Both creators show up a few times, with titles like “QA” and “Gamer” for Suda and “The Chosen One” and “Spiritual Guru” for Mikami.

The video reveals new features, like a new game plus mode, along with four new costumes. There’s also Ocho Corazones, which turns Garcia into a skeleton with a cage on his head, and Placa Garcia, where he just has no shirt. As expected with remasters and remakes these days, it’ll support up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second.

Suda is having a busy year, with both Hella Remastered and Lollipop Chainsaw RePop, a remake of his 2012 zombie action game that is releasing on September 25.

Shadows of the Damned wasn’t a big hit with players when it was originally released, but it was well received by critics for its tight gameplay, vibrant art style, and its grindh0use-inspired vibes. It defines a particular moment in the early 2010s video game industry, which was filled with action-heavy games like Dante’s Inferno, Lollipop Chainsaw, and the Darksiders series that featured horror imagery, over-the-top gameplay, and cheeky humor.