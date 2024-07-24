 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

A cult classic horror game is returning from the dead this Halloween

By
Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered - Release Date Announcement Trailer

It’s been a long time since we’ve had a video game collaboration like 2011’s Shadows of the Damned, which brought together Resident Evil director Shinji Mikami and Gochi “Suda51” Suda, who is arguably best known for the No More Heroes series and Killer7. Now, Suda51 and his studio, Grasshopper Manufacture, have been working on Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered, and it’s set to release this Halloween, according to a new trailer posted on Wednesday.

Recommended Videos

Hella Remastered‘s trailer gets more ridiculous as it goes on. It shows off new footage and gameplay, as well as new features and costumes throughout, but it’s basically a flashy credits sequence that gets more and more absurd. Both creators show up a few times, with titles like “QA” and “Gamer” for Suda and “The Chosen One” and “Spiritual Guru” for Mikami.

The video reveals new features, like a new game plus mode, along with four new costumes. There’s also Ocho Corazones, which turns Garcia into a skeleton with a cage on his head, and Placa Garcia, where he just has no shirt. As expected with remasters and remakes these days, it’ll support up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second.

Suda is having a busy year, with both Hella Remastered and Lollipop Chainsaw RePop, a remake of his 2012 zombie action game that is releasing on September 25.

Shadows of the Damned wasn’t a big hit with players when it was originally released, but it was well received by critics for its tight gameplay, vibrant art style, and its grindh0use-inspired vibes. It defines a particular moment in the early 2010s video game industry, which was filled with action-heavy games like Dante’s InfernoLollipop Chainsaw, and the Darksiders series that featured horror imagery, over-the-top gameplay, and cheeky humor.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Xbox Game Pass is getting its first Call of Duty game
A soldier with a shotgun pointing to shoot in Modern Warfare 3.

Xbox isn't waiting until Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to get a Call of Duty game on Game Pass. The company announced Tuesday that 2023's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be added to the service on Wednesday, July 24.

The announcement was heavily rumored beforehand, with reports from outlets like Insider Gaming, but it was made official on Xbox Wire. Xbox confirmed that the game will be hitting Game Pass for Console, PC Game Pass, and Game Pass Ultimate (so every old tier ahead of the upcoming price hike), and it will include most modes, including single-player and the more open-world Zombies mode. It doesn't appear to include Warzone, the series' battle royale spinoff, although that's free to play.

Read more
The best Game Boy games of all time
A Game Boy sitting on a white background.

The handheld market wouldn't exist today if it weren't for the Game Boy. This brick of a system may have chewed through your batteries like crazy, but it was worth it to play games on the level of the best NES games anywhere you wanted. Sure, its library lacked color like the best Game Boy Color games, but that didn't stop it from completely dazzling us at the time.

Even all these years since the Game Boy was made obsolete, there are some games that originated on this system that still hold a place as one of the best games of all time. Whether you've got the original hardware to play it on, or are taking a break from the best Switch games and diving into the digital versions on Switch Online, these are the best Game Boy games you should revisit.

Read more
Ubisoft responds to Assassin’s Creed Shadows online backlash
The two heroes of Assassin's Creed Shadows stand side by side.

Ubisoft is addressing backlash it's received from players about one of Assassin's Creed Shadows' main characters with a lengthy statement concerning how it handles history.

The studio released the statement on X (formerly Twitter) and on its website, saying that it's received criticism from a lot of areas, including Japanese players who leveled accusations at the developer for skewing history with Yasuke, a legendary African samurai who's one of the game's two main playable characters, the other being the Japanese shinobi Naoe. In response, Ubisoft stated that its Assassin's Creed games are primarily historical fiction made with the help of historians, other experts, and in-depth research.

Read more