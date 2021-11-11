  1. Gaming

Skyrim had a ‘trash planet’ while it was in development

Otto Kratky
By

According to one of Skyrim‘s original developers, the game once had a massive ball of trash floating above the tundras of the snowy territory during its development. Dubbed the “trash planet” by developers, the anomaly was deleted before the game was officially released.

Speaking in an interview with Digital Trends ahead of Skyrim‘s ten year anniversary, Nate Purkeypile, who worked on lighting for the game’s various caves and castles, revealed that the game had a strange habit when it came to misplaced objects.

“You would have the loaded area of wherever you were working, right?” Purkeypile tells Digital Trends. “And sometimes you would just drag stuff outside of that and it would kind of vanish. People were like ‘OK, well maybe it deleted it or something.'”

As it turns out, that wasn’t the case. Instead, the game was moving every object to “the origin point of the world, the center where it all starts from. All that stuff would get dragged out of someone’s loaded area and just go to this one spot. So what ended up happening was there was this ball above the tundra where it would all accumulate so it looked like a planet of trash, and rocks, and trees, and who knows what else,” Purkeypile said.

Skyrim‘s developers ended up having to delete the trash planet over and over again, as people would drag objects out of their areas and they’d reappear in that one spot. The trash planet even affected the game’s performance, tanking its frame rate while it was loaded in.

A rerelease of Skyrim titled Skyrim Anniversary Edition is available now and adds a suite of creation club content to the now decade-old game.

Editors' Recommendations

Dell XPS 13 is just $650 in this unexpected early Black Friday deal

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

Dancing, dogs and being Dad: What Jeff Goldblum loves about his Disney+ series

Jeff Goldblum investigates monster masks in a scene from season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Upcoming Intel 12th-gen Alder Lake chips could take the efficiency fight to AMD

Intel Core i5-12600K CPU.

How to reconnect the Chromecast with Google TV remote

Chromecast with Google TV remote.

Fortnite’s latest collaboration brings Naruto to the game

A character from the Naruto anime series.

What is Genshin Impact?

Promotional art with characters in Genshin Impact.

How do clans work in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

A group of soldiers goes to war in Call of Duty WWII.

Battlefield 2042 won’t have in-game voice chat until after launch

A soldier stands next to a downed satellite in Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone.

How to factory reset a PS4

Best PS4 Games

This early Shark robot vacuum Black Friday deal is too good to miss

best robot vacuum for hardwood floors shark ai vacmop 1

This adorable Lego Baby Yoda set is on sale for Black Friday

lego baby yoda set black friday 2021

Spotify is finally making it easier to block unwanted followers

spotify block followers hand holing smartphone playing

High-end Motorola Edge X flagship leaks with 144Hz OLED display

Motorola Edge X render showing the front and back of the smartphone.