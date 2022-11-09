Sony will add a slew of new games to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog on November 15, 2022. Notable entries include The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim — Special Edition, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and a hefty collection of Kingdom Hearts games.
These are the new games coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium this November.
PS Plus Extra and Premium
- Chorus
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition
- The Gardens Between
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory
- Oddworld: Soulstorm
- Onee Chanbara Origin
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- What Remains of Edith Finch
PS Plus Premium Classics
- Ratchet & Clank
- Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando
- Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal
- Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked
- Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction
All of the games listed above can be played on PS5 either via backward compatibility or natively. The PS Plus Premium Classics this month are all PS3 games, which must be streamed via the cloud. These games join the running list of titles available for Premium and Extra subscribers. Absent once again from thelist are PS One, PS2, and PSP games from the list.
Remember, the aforementioned games are only for Premium and Extra PS Plus members, and are separate from the basic PS Plus games you get with the Essential membership. Sony announced November’s PS Plus lineup for Essential subscribers, which includes Nioh 2, Heavenly Bodies, and Lego Harry Potter Collection.
