Sonic Frontiers gameplay footage shows off Sonic’s new moves

By

Sega seems to be kicking off Summer Games Fest pretty early by giving us a first look at the gameplay for its highly anticipated Sonic game, Sonic Frontiers.

Sega tweeted the latest teaser trailer as an IGN First exclusive on Tuesday, and it shows Sonic sprinting through the lush fields of Starfall Island, running on a cybernetic hamster wheel to send some sort of signal, grinding rails around skyscraper ruins, and kicking enemies around like Deku in My Hero Academia. Alongside the gameplay, we also get a look at the new Sonic Frontiers logo, which sports a blue eye for the “o” in the fragmented latter word.

Enjoy this small preview of Sonic Frontiers, and tune in all June long for the @IGN First cover story for more world-exclusive reveals! pic.twitter.com/iZhaFtSwio

&mdash; Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) May 31, 2022

The trailer brings back the blue mystical trail emitting behind Sonic, which was first seen in the teaser trailer from last year and appears to be a new gameplay element. When Sonic runs a circle around a geometric rune-like enemy, the blue circle acts as a barrier that subdues the enemy before Sonic attacks it.

Speaking of which, the Blue Blur has now incorporated kicking attacks to his repertoire, which is a rarity that was only seen in cutscenes from past Sonic games or in other media like Sonic X. And not only is Sonic kicking the native enemies and robot bosses forward, but he appears to be kicking them in upward spins as well.

The gameplay trailer is the first in a series of Sonic Frontiers content that IGN will reveal throughout the month of June, which just happens to be Sonic’s birthday month. More information about its gameplay will be revealed tomorrow.

