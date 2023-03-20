 Skip to main content
Sonic Frontiers is getting a free update this week, including new modes

Cristina Alexander
By

Sonic Frontiers will receive its first of three planned updates on Wednesday, March 22. The free DLC — dubbed Sights, Sound, and Speed — has a load of new features, including Photo Mode, Jukebox, and new challenge modes.

Sega previously detailed its plans to support Sonic Frontiers in the long term last November, but it didn’t share a timeline for when the updates were coming. Now that first wave is finally here, giving the game it’s first significant update since it launched last year.

Photo Mode can be accessed from the pause menu and brings up a camera for you to move freely while gameplay is paused. Pause the game at just the right moment and let your photography skills run wild by zooming in, zooming out, tilting the camera any which way, and applying filters.

The Jukebox feature allows fans to play songs not just from Sonic Frontiers, but also from other games in the Sonic series while running around the Starfall Islands. The list of tracks includes classics such as Live and Learn from Sonic Adventure 2. An aura of music notes will surround Sonic while songs play. There are 53 songs available in total, with only 13 available at first. The remaining 40 songs are unlocked by collecting Sound Memories on each island.

After completing the main story, players will unlock two new challenge modes from the title screen: Cyber Space Challenge and Battle Rush. The Cyber Space Challenge is a time-attack challenge where players race against the clock to beat multiple Cyber Space stages in a row. Battle Rush is a timed-battle mode where the goal is defeat multiple robots, Guardians and Titans in one sitting (and you won’t have to worry about losing your rings when fighting the Titans).

Sonic Frontiers’ Sights, Sound, and Speed update launches on March 22. The game is now available on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

