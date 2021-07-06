  1. Gaming

Deathloop will be focus of Sony’s next State of Play stream this week

By

Sony is hosting another State of Play stream this Thursday, June 8. The presentation will focus on third-party and indie titles, including a nine-minute deep dive on Deathloop.

The State of Play streams are Sony’s equivalent of a Nintendo Direct. The company tends to run a presentation every month or two that’s mostly built around one upcoming release. Sony has previously hosted streams centered around Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West.

The stream kicks off at 2 p.m. PT on June 8 and will run for 30 minutes. Fans will be able to watch it on Sony’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Deathloop, an upcoming PlayStation exclusive by Arkane Studios, will get the spotlight this time. A blog post from Sony’s website confirms that we’ll see an extended gameplay sequence from the shooter that showcases both the stealth and all-out action components of the game. The Deathloop portion of the stream will be nine minutes long.

As for the rest of the stream, Sony says it’ll specifically focus on indies and third-party titles, but doesn’t specify which games we might see. Upcoming PlayStation releases that fit the bill include Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Solar Ash.

Those hoping to get information on some of Sony’s big, first-party releases should temper their expectations, though. The company says that the show will not feature news on the new PS VR, the recently delayed God of War sequel, or Horizon Forbidden West. The latter omission is somewhat surprising, as the game still doesn’t have a release date, despite the fact that it’s scheduled to launch this holiday season.

Editors' Recommendations

Why you need to buy this Dell gaming laptop today

A gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch display and powered by AMD.

AMD vs. Intel

AMD Ryzen 9 3900x

New Nintendo Switch model features an OLED screen, releases October 8

nintendo switch oled reveal release date

The best monitors under $100

BenQ GW2283 Product Shot.

Best cheap GPU deals for July 2021

razer core v2 x ext gpu openl

The best cheap Razer deals for July 2021

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for July 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Chivalry 2 class guide: Overview, subclasses, and best weapons for every class

players fighting each other in Chivalry 2.

Read these 20 epic science fiction books before they’re made into movies

A colorful mix of plant and animal matter on the cover of Jeff VanderMeer's novel Borne.

The best weapons in Scarlet Nexus

scarlet nexus tips and tricks

Everything we know about Deathloop

Deathloop

How to use your Android smartphone to stream Xbox games

how to set up ps4 remote play on ios and android xbox game streaming with controller

Meet the developer who’s still making physical Game Boy games

Screenshots from Greenboy Games' Game Boy titles.