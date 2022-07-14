 Skip to main content
PlayStation Stars loyalty program will net you rewards for playing PS5 games

Cristina Alexander
By

Sony has introduced PlayStation Stars, a free rewards and loyalty program for PS4 and PS5 players.

According to a blog post published Thursday, PlayStation Stars will launch later this year and will allow players to earn rewards for completing various campaigns and activities. One of the campaigns Sony revealed is the Monthly Check-In, which only requires you to play any game to receive a reward. Meanwhile, other campaigns give more specific tasks, such as earning specific trophies and winning tournaments. Another campaign calls on players to compete to be the first to reach platinum in a blockbuster game — in other words, 100% the game — in their local time zone to receive a reward.

While joining PlayStation Stars is free, All PlayStation Stars members will get a chance to earn loyalty points that can be redeemed for PlayStation Network wallet funds and “select PlayStation Store products”. Those with a PlayStation Plus subscription can even earn points for any purchase they make in the PlayStation Store.

Another type of reward that members will get is digital collectibles, which are 3D rendered representations of PlayStation characters and past PlayStation consoles. You may think they’re NFTs from reading the words “digital collectibles,” but Gracie Chen, PlayStation’s vice president of network advertising, loyalty, and licensed merchandise told The Washington Post otherwise.“It’s definitely not NFTs. Definitely not. You can’t trade them or sell them. It is not leveraging any blockchain technologies and definitely not NFTs,” Chen said.

A specific launch date is not confirmed, but PlayStation Stars will start regional testing before launching later this year.

