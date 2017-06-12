You’ll able to swing through New York City next year in Insomniac’s ‘Spider-Man’

Why it matters to you Many gamers have fond memories of Spider-Man 2 on the PlayStation 2. Classic open-world Spider-Man will be back next year for the PS4.

Sony first revealed a Spider-Man game for the PlayStation 4 last year. This year, Sony’s E3 2017 press conference revealed a lengthy gameplay demo for Marvel Spider-Man, which will be released in 2018.

Shown at the end of the conference, the gameplay trailer showed off Spider-Man’s abilities including takedowns, spider sense, web swinging, and the all-important wisecracks. All the footage appears to be running in-game, in-engine, with seamless transitions between cutscenes and gameplay.

Based on the gameplay shown, Insomniac looks to have drawn inspiration from Rocksteady’s Arkham series. Spider-Man’s arsenal includes web traps, environmental takedowns, and stealth attacks. Movement through New York City also looks silky smooth. Spidey swings, wall runs, and vaults to ensure that he never stops moving.

Also notable in the demo was the use of quick-time events. They showed up more than once throughout the demo, suggesting portions of the game might be more scripted than others.

Other than Peter Parker as Spider-Man, other characters that were revealed include Wilson Fisk (Kingpin), a gang called the Demons, and their leader Mister Negative. Aiding Spider-Man is Captain Watanabe. Currently, Watanabe is known as Wraith in Marvel’s comic books. After the title screen, a short teaser also hints at the appearance of Ultimate Spider-Man Miles Morales.

Also shown off during the press conference were previously announced games such as Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Detroit: Become Human, Days Gone, and God of War. New announcements included a remastered Shadows of the Colossus, Monster Hunter Worlds, and numerous games for PlayStation VR. For a full roundup of every announcement from Sony’s E3 2017 press conference, check out our complete rundown.

Marvel Spider-Man has a release window of 2018 for the PlayStation 4 systems. Pre-orders are already available.

